Chiefs 2nd-Year Pro Called ‘Perfectly Constructed’ Secret Superstar

When an offense is rolling, it’s easy to focus on the quarterback position. They run the show after all and on just about every play, the football touches their hands.

For the Kansas City Chiefs, Patrick Mahomes II already leads the NFL MVP conversation in most circles. “We’re blessed to live in a time with so many exciting young quarterbacks,” wrote Bill Barnwell of ESPN. “As much as we take his performance for granted, though, Mahomes has still been the best of the bunch through four weeks.”

The Chiefs signal-caller is great but football is a team sport, and Mahomes couldn’t do the incredible things he does without the system of players he has around him — just like any NFL QB. One of those under-the-radar contributors was recently highlighted by USA Today’s Touchdown Wire as a “secret superstar,” and he deserves his credit too.

Chiefs’ Trey Smith Named ‘Secret Superstar’ on Offense

“One of the oddest mysteries of the 2021 season was how the Chiefs completely blew up their offensive line, putting five new starters in there who were all better at gap than zone blocking,” voiced USA Today analyst Doug Farrar. “And then, they ran far more zone than gap, when they were better (go figure) in gap concepts. This season, Kansas City is incorporating more a**-whomping ideas up front, and Trey Smith, selected in the sixth round of the 2021 draft out of Tennessee, is benefiting as much as anybody.”

The draft sleeper has done wonders for this offense in a short period of time, flipping KC’s interior line from an area of need to one of the strongest units in the NFL overnight. Of course, he’s had help with high-priced free agent Joe Thuney and second-round prospect Creed Humphrey, but Smith was the big unknown of this trio initially.

Well, those days are ending quickly with every key block and consistent performance.

“In 2022, Smith has allowed no sacks, no quarterback hits, and just seven quarterback hurries in a passing game that obviously relies on quarterback improvisation and play extension,” Farrar continued. “And while Smith is an excellent mauler in the run game, check out this ‘let the bodies hit the floor’ rep against Buccaneers defensive tackle Rakeem Nunez-Roches on a Patrick Mahomes deep pass.”

Trey Smith with an awesome 🥞 pic.twitter.com/Gxx9z9tfdM — Geoff Schwartz (@geoffschwartz) October 3, 2022

Thuney, Humphrey and Smith have become the lifeblood of this Chiefs offense. Pro Football Focus ranked the entire Kansas City offensive line second in the NFL heading into Week 5 and that high honor is largely because of the interior trio — which has yet to allow a sack this season.

Like Thuney and Humphrey, Smith brings the perfect balance of pass protection and run blocking — as well as technical ability and brute strength. Their combined skill set allows head coach Andy Reid and offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy to keep the opposition guessing in 2022.

“The Chiefs are much more diverse offensively this season,” Farrar agreed, “but there are times when you need to throw the fancy stuff out the window and just erase people on the way to a win. Smith is perfectly constructed to go both ways.”

Lucas Niang Nearing Return as Andrew Wylie Outperforms Orlando Brown Jr.

The offensive tackle position has been the weak spot in the revamped Kansas City O-line. Replacement right tackle Andrew Wylie was the big fear heading into 2022 but the veteran has held up pretty well throughout the first four games.

PFF has credited him with a better run-blocking (65.9) and pass-pro (62.9) grade than franchise-tagged left tackle Orlando Brown Jr. In protection, Wylie has only been charged with seven QB pressures (one sack) while Brown already has 13 blemishes on his record (also one sack). The blindside blocker has also allowed two extra QB hits.

It’s been a rough start for Brown during a push for a new contract but it’s hard to imagine Reid would ever consider benching such a premier name. Having said that, Lucas Niang appears to be getting closer to a return and it’s fair to wonder if the former third-rounder will step in right away and play.

The NFL transaction report is out. No other #Chiefs moves besides the termination of Corey Coleman’s practice squad contract were listed today. So we shall see what they do with the practice squad spot and Lucas Niang another day. — Nick Jacobs (@Jacobs71) October 4, 2022

Would this staff sit Wylie when he’s overperformed? Or let the youngster ride the pine until he’s needed? With Brown potentially leaving in free agency — or via trade — would you give any thought to trying out a pairing of Wylie and Niang?

That last theory is unlikely, but it will be interesting to see which direction this staff goes once everyone is healthy.