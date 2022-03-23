New Signee Roasted Over Ill-Timed Greeting to Chiefs Kingdom

It has been a wild — and some might say franchise-altering — day in Chiefs Kingdom.

Lost in the shuffle was an early March 23 signing, hours before the Tyreek Hill trade news ever entered the equation. NFL insider Adam Schefter reported the minor transaction.

Former Bears’ free-agent safety Deon Bush is signing with the Chiefs on a one-year deal, per his agents @DrewJRosenhaus and @NFLrecord. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 23, 2022

“Former Bears’ free-agent safety Deon Bush is signing with the Chiefs on a one-year deal,” he tweeted.

ALL the latest Chiefs news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Chiefs newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Chiefs!

Bush Backtracks Smoothly After Awkward Arrival

Later in the afternoon, the safety decided to greet the fanbase on Twitter, as signings commonly do. “What’s up Chiefs Kingdom!!” The message read.

What’s up Chiefs Kingdom!! — Deon Bush (@deonbushlive2) March 23, 2022

Little did he realize his tweet would be met with such an overwhelmingly negative response. To be clear, it was not the words that upset some fans but the timing of the statement.

Hill trade rumors had just emerged an hour before and most supporters weren’t in the best of moods. A more subdued response from one fan summed it up well.

not now deon. read the room. — SubtweetKC (@SubtweetKc) March 23, 2022

He wrote: “not now deon. read the room.”

Here was another accurate depiction of the situation, captioned: “Deon walking in on his first day…”

Deon walking in on his first day… pic.twitter.com/EKKa6mkore — Brad Jennings (@BradCJennings) March 23, 2022

The overall support did eventually shine through the disappointment. One fan spoke for the masses, voicing: “Excited to have you in Chiefs Kingdom but as many have said, very sad right now.”

Excited to have you in Chiefs kingdom but as many have said, very sad right now pic.twitter.com/U9hCAB1Hme — Jon G (@guyzies) March 23, 2022

Another even joked sarcastically, “can you play WR?” To which Bush responded, “well I did a little in Pop Warner.”

Well I did a little in Pop Warner — Deon Bush (@deonbushlive2) March 23, 2022

To the safety’s credit, he kept a positive mindset despite the fact that the majority of fans roasted his entrance. His follow-up tweet echoed that outlook with a humorous response.

My bad y’all, I’ll hit y’all back later 🚶🏾‍♂️🚶🏾‍♂️ — Deon Bush (@deonbushlive2) March 23, 2022

“My bad y’all, I’ll hit y’all back later,” Bush wrote while moonwalking his way off the keyboard.

Follow the Heavy on Chiefs Facebook page, where you can weigh in on all the latest KC-related daily content, analysis, features and more!

Getting to Know Deon

It’s only right that Chiefs Kingdom gets to know the six-year NFL veteran a little bit better after the ill-timed arrival. The versatile defender and core special teamer for Chicago is expected to potentially fill the role of Dan Sorensen in Kansas City.

Bush’s 89 career tackles and 10 passes defended may not look like much on paper, but his value lies in the gritty areas of this game. He was a top-20 ranked special teamer for example, per Pro Football Focus, and he’s able to slot in at whichever defensive back position is needed.

The former Miami product was actually a fourth-round pick back in 2016, and he has a wealth of experience as an important cog in this league. It should stand out that the Bears never cut or waived the veteran DB after drafting him all those years ago.

Robert Zeglinski of Windy City Gridiron highlighted his tenure in Chicago: “Over his time at Halas Hall, he was a valuable third safety, most often behind Eddie Jackson and another former Bears defender in Adrian Amos. As much as he could, he also contributed in the Bears’ third phase on special teams.”

In Kansas City, Bush is slated to spell Juan Thornhill and brand new 2022 safety Justin Reid.