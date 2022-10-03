LeBron James Headlines Chiefs Twitter Reactions in SNF ‘Blowout’

It was all smiles for the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday Night Football as Patrick Mahomes came out firing like a man possessed.

Maybe it was the frustrating Week 3 loss in Indianapolis, or maybe it was Shaq Barrett’s comments and the haunting memory of Super Bowl LV — he might have even heard Skip Bayless’ latest insult — but something pissed the superstar QB off and he took no prisoners in Tampa Bay because of it.

In the end, the final score was 41-31 and Mahomes threw for an easy 249 passing yards and three touchdowns, making him the fastest NFL player in history to reach 20,000 passing yards. More importantly, this was a laugher on primetime, and a performance like that got a whole lot of attention on social media.

LeBron James Praises Patrick Mahomes

The biggest name to tout the Chiefs may have been NBA legend, LeBron James. “The King” couldn’t help himself after Mahomes’ Houdini-like maneuver on the touchdown pass to running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire.

Patty Mahomes 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣. So damn good!! 🪄 — LeBron James (@KingJames) October 3, 2022

“Patty Mahomes 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣. So damn good!! 🪄” James voiced after the ridiculous piece of creativity from the former MVP.

He wasn’t alone. ESPN NFL insider Field Yates had his own take on the same exact play.

“Mahomes is ABSURD!” Yates proclaimed, including a video of the wild touchdown in case you missed it, and NFL Network sportscaster MJ Acosta-Ruiz added that “Mahomes is just messing with folks out there.”

This was only one play, however, there were plenty of others that took to social media to bow down to the Chiefs’ overall excellence under the bright lights.

Top Twitter Reactions From Chiefs-Bucs Win

Former first-round quarterback Robert Griffin III was watching too. “Chiefs are running through the Bucs faster than 💩 ran through DK Metcalf,” RGIII wrote, trolling the Seahawks wide receiver for his mid-game “issues.”

Bleacher Report also got in on the laughs with a hilarious rendition of a famous “Happy Gilmore” scene with Mahomes playing the role of Ben Stiller and Tom Brady as Adam Sandler’s grandma.

It’s Patrick Mahomes’ world now. Chiefs beat Bucs, 41-31. pic.twitter.com/AakDckKxX8 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 3, 2022

KC sports radio voice Joshua Brisco was the man that labeled it a blowout, noting: “The Chiefs have turned this game into a blowout big enough for the SNF crew to instead choose to discuss the NFL’s concussion problem.” It’s true, Chris Collinsworth was getting into the weeds on the Tua Tagovailoa situation during the second half — and no one seemed to mind.

SportsCenter had jokes ready to roll too, with a Spongebob meme that perfectly described the Chiefs’ beatdown of Brady.

The Chiefs get a big wire-to-wire road win over Brady and the Bucs 😤 pic.twitter.com/Ag7SCJqmqs — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) October 3, 2022

Geoff Schwartz, former Chiefs OT and older brother of Mitchell Schwartz, had a more serious tone than the others. “When the Chiefs play like they give a s*** they are pretty freaking good. That’s why last weekend is so frustrating,” he stated.

Fox Sports analyst Nick Wright chimed in too with straight facts in favor of Chiefs Kingdom: “I know since it’s the Chiefs some folks will try to find a way to downplay this, but they shouldn’t. This Bucs defense was (rightly) being called the best in the entire league. They were allowing 9 PPG. Hadn’t allowed more than 14 all year. KC has hung 41 on them.”

Finally, ex-NFL punter turned podcaster Pat McAfee spoke for all the outside observers with a very accurate statement. “Would be so much fun to be a Chiefs fan,” he commented. There’s always room for one more, Pat!