Tyrann Mathieu Tells Chiefs to Re-Sign CB in ‘Bonkers’ 2022 Free Agency

The Kansas City Chiefs have a few key impending free agents to take care of in 2022 and some recent news could help them find room for everyone.

On December 14, NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero reported that “the NFL informed clubs the 2022 salary cap is projected to be $208.2 million.”

As expected, the NFL informed clubs the 2022 salary cap is projected to be $208.2 million, per source. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 14, 2021

Outside of 2021, the cap has steadily risen every year since 2013, and 2022 is expected to be the highest number the NFL and NFLPA have ever agreed to. It will also be the first time that franchise budgets extend north of $200 million.

Mathieu Likes What He Sees

This is great news for any impending free agent, and that includes Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu. The defensive playmaker has proven to be an invaluable leader in this KC secondary and his level of play is still pretty high considering he turns 30 in May.

Mathieu shared a subliminal message on Twitter following the Pelissero update.

Free agency will be bonkers this year https://t.co/jnDbi7cwMB — Tyrann Mathieu (@Mathieu_Era) December 14, 2021

“Free agency will be bonkers this year,” voiced the safety.

Now, maybe Mathieu is just making a simple observation but based on his knowledge of social media and his upcoming negotiations, chances are there is more to this tweet. To me, the Honey Badger’s eyeballs basically lit up with dollar signs reading the new cap number — and why wouldn’t they?

Every football player sacrifices their body to provide for their loved ones and Mathieu knows a “bonkers” free agency means a lot of money to go around. The hope is that KC general manager Brett Veach and the star safety can come to an agreement that’s mutually beneficial.

A fan named Mike Monnig wrote: “I hope you get what you deserve and want Mr. Land Lord. Whether it’s here in KC or somewhere else God has a plan and it’s been a pleasure to watch you play and see you be a tremendous leader of men! Thank you!!”

It’s all in God Hands! More work to do! — Tyrann Mathieu (@Mathieu_Era) December 15, 2021

To which Mathieu responded humbly: “It’s all in God Hands! More work to do!”

Pro Football Focus ranked the Honey Badger as their 18th best free agent in 2022, projecting that he will earn a deal of approximately “three years, $48.75 million ($16.25M per year, $30.75 million total guaranteed).”

Time to Get the Gang Back Together

Mathieu did not comment directly on whether or not he plans to return to Chiefs Kingdom but he did advocate strongly for a teammate after a fan asked who’s joining him in KC.

Resign 35 — Tyrann Mathieu (@Mathieu_Era) December 14, 2021

“Re-sign 35,” he responded bluntly. That of course it cornerback Charvarius Ward, a former undrafted prospect turned full-time Chiefs starter in 2019.

Ward made $3.384 million in 2021 and is due for a raise next year. PFF projects him to make $9.5M per year ($18M total guaranteed), suggesting a three-year, $28.5 million contract.

Both Mathieu and Ward grade out pretty well on PFF this season. The safety currently has a 69.0 overall and a 73.9 in coverage (80.9 as a tackler). He has accumulated eight quarterback pressures (1.0 sack) and 17 defensive stops with 63 total tackles, three interceptions and two fumbles forced.

The cornerback has a 71.4 grade in nine games with a 71.3 in coverage (77.8 as a tackler). Ward’s allowed a team-low 47.1% reception rate according to the grading site with three defensive stops and two quarterback pressures. He adds 41 total tackles, six passes defended and one interception.

Over the Cap currently projects that the Chiefs will have a little over $29.75 million in available cap space in 2022.