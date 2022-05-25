Ex-Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill Roasted for Complimenting New QB

Ever since Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill was traded to the Miami Dolphins, there has been debate as to how productive Hill will be moving forward now that he’s with a new team and quarterback.

Dolphins third-year quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, the fifth overall pick in the 2020 draft, didn’t help Hill’s case when Miami’s social media team posted a video of Tua underthrowing Hill on a deep pass on May 10.

Despite the video, Hill is doing what he can to quiet the doubters of Tua’s talent. But it’s also causing Hill to be roasted on Twitter as a result.

Hill Roasted for Complimenting Tua

Hill spoke to Dolphins media on May 24 and had this to say about his new quarterback.

“At first I thought it was gonna be something crazy, the ball going all over the place. But Tua probably has one of the prettiest balls I’ve ever caught in my life,” Hill said.

Twitter users then took their shots at the veteran wide receiver.

“Haha yea how much did the dolphins pay you to say that haha let’s see how many catches over 20 years he has,” one Twitter user wrote.

“What I don’t get is why he said he thought the ball would be all over the place when after he got traded he said Tua was one of the most accurate QBs in the league…like what he said today contradicts what he said weeks ago lmao,” another user wrote.

“I mean what is he supposed to say? ‘Man I miss Mahomes already?’ lol We all know he does. We all know he realizes Tua is garbage. He just can’t say that though,” another user wrote.

“Bro has had like 3 QBs he could have the ugliest and still be one of the prettiest. I know I’m grasping at straws,” another user wrote.

Chiefs WR Competitive to Start Post-Tyreek Hill Era

In wake of trading away Hill, Kansas City’s front office has been diligent in bringing in young talent that will compete for a roster spot this summer.

Before the trade, the Chiefs signed former Pittsburgh Steelers wideout JuJu Smith-Schuster. After the trade, they signed Green Bay Packers receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling and former Cleveland Browns first-round pick, Corey Coleman. The defending AFC West champions also drafted Skyy Moore in the second round this year and signed undrafted rookie Justyn Ross.

Adding those players into the mix with Mecole Hardman, Josh Gordon, Cornell Powell, and Daurice Fountain give the Chiefs a bevy of receivers with a lot to prove in 2022.

“I think — and I’ve said this before — when you have Pat Mahomes, I think we’re wired to go after it every year,” Kansas City general manager Brett Veach said during his pre-draft press conference on April 22. “Just because you trade away a great player doesn’t mean we’re in a rebuilding mode by any means. It just means we’re going to find a new set of resources and try to become aggressive.”

Next up on Kansas City’s offseason schedule is organized team activities (OTAs) from May 25 to 26. After a three-day break, the team will meet again for more OTAs from May 31 to June 2. Their last set of OTAs will be from June 7 to 10.

After OTAs, the last time the Chiefs meet before summer break will be for mandatory minicamp from June 14 to 16.