Tyreek Hill Opens up on Sideline Chats With Andy Reid: ‘I’m Just a Diva’

To get a nickname like ‘Cheetah,’ you’ve got to earn it.

Kansas City Chiefs star Tyreek Hill certainly put the work in on October 3, contributing three touchdowns and 186 receiving yards towards the 42-spot that his offense dropped against the Philadelphia Eagles.

The performance was ridiculous, including this casual 44-yard bomb to close things out.

“I’m just thankful to be a part of this team,” the dynamic receiver voiced after the game, “I feel like each and every week people expect me to be this and be that but I’m always [going to] be me for this team. I don’t care if I have 200 yards, I don’t care if I have 50, as long as we get the W.”

The answer was what you want to hear, unselfish and humble, although Hill did admit that he’s not shy about giving Andy Reid a few suggestions from time to time.

Hill’s Sideline Chats With Big Red





Hill might be all for the team when it counts, but that doesn’t stop him from messing with his head coach about the play calls on the sidelines. When asked about their friendly exchanges, the wide receiver joked:

I’m just a diva. I just love talking like every time I come to the sideline I’m like Coach [Reid], we just need to go deep every play, like that’s my mindset every play so sometimes [he] hears me and sometimes he [doesn’t]… I’m like Coach we need to go deep he’s sitting, let’s go deep, why not? Pat [Mahomes] can throw 80 yards.”

The tongue-in-cheek comments came after Reid mentioned Hill’s advice on the sidelines to the media, but he does have a point. When the speedster is on fire like he was this afternoon, why not go deep on every play?

Hill gets into these modes where he’s near-impossible partnered with Mahomes. It’s not every game, but we’ve seen these explosions throughout his career and when he’s hot, you might as well keep feeding him the football. The playmaker tried his best to explain why the spurts of dominance come and go.

“[People] have to understand, it’s a team game I can’t go crazy every week, sometimes [Travis] Kelce’s gonna go crazy… Mecole [Hardman], [Demarcus Robinson], guys like that… if it’s my week to be a decoy, I do that, I don’t care… the way that my dad taught me to play football is you play for your brothers, you play for the guy beside you, and good things happen for you.”

Big Win Could Spark Rally

Hill told reporters that he believes this win could spark a Chiefs’ resurgence. The team had dropped below .500 for the first time since 2015, but that didn’t last for long. Philadelphia led Kansas City 10-7 after the first quarter before the offensive explosion flipped the narrative.

The Chiefs torched the Eagles for six touchdowns, including five through the air for Mahomes and one on the ground for Darrel Williams. Unfortunately, the defense was unable to correct their current form with three scores allowed and 30 points against.

Who knew a cheetah could backflip?!? 📺: #KCvsPHI on CBS pic.twitter.com/ZWwIpfpCfN — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) October 3, 2021

A win is still a win, and Hill gave his thoughts on the team’s momentum.

“Yeah it definitely feels great to just get a win, but I feel like this win right here, we’re just going to continue to build off of. Like I said, there [are] always things to correct and that’s what we’re going to do because we all want to be good, people expect us to win each and every week and I feel… we [even] expected to win so that’s the way we play sometimes… we just need to do what we did today, [just] come out and be the aggressor.”