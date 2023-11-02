Tyreek Hill Offers 2-Word Suggestion for Dolphins Defense vs. Chiefs

Across the Atlantic Ocean in Germany, former Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill addressed the media once again on November 2, and he had some pretty blunt advice for the Miami Dolphins defense.

KSHB41 sports director Mick Schaffer shared the quote on X, which read: “Find Kelce.”

Tyreek on the Chiefs’ offense: “I told them ‘Find Kelce’”. — Mick Shaffer (@mickshaffer) November 2, 2023

From his time playing with the future Hall of Fame tight end, Hill obviously knows Travis Kelce’s value to this KC offense. ESPN beat reporter Marcel Louis-Jacques covered Hill’s entire Thursday press conference (not yet released to public), providing some context on this quote.

“What I’ve been telling the guys to do is just find Kelce,” the Dolphins playmaker explained. “If you allow Kelce to get open, man, he’s like the energy of that team. Although Pat [Mahomes] is all-world, if he finds Kelce and Kelce just catches a 2-yard pass, he just somehow finds energy in that and gets that team going.”

It doesn’t take a rocket scientist to point out that Kelce is very, very good. However, there’s more to what Hill’s saying here.

The ex-teammate points out that Kelce is the “energy” of the Chiefs offense. Find a way to suppress that energy source, and one can have success stifling Kansas City.

Chiefs’ Andy Reid Admits Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill Is ‘Gonna Make Plays’ No Matter What

Stopping Kelce is easier said than done, but the same can be said about Hill.

“Listen, he’s a great player,” Chiefs head coach Andy Reid told reporters on November 1, regarding his former wide receiver. “That’s the bottom line.”

“You might slow him down, but he’s gonna make plays somewhere,” he went on. “That’s what makes him the player he is — he’s got speed, quickness and he’s smart.”

Like Kelce, you might say Hill is the “energy” of this new-look Dolphins offense. If the Chiefs defense can limit “the Cheetah’s” damage, they have a pretty good shot at coming out victorious — especially with breakout rookie running back De’Von Achane on the injured reserve.

In the three games that Hill has been held under 100 receiving yards this season, Miami’s offense has scored their three lowest point totals (24, 20 and 17). Two of those three outings resulted in Dolphins losses.

Dolphins’ Tyreek Hill ‘Kind of Glad’ Chiefs Traded Him

Hill also expressed that he isn’t upset about the trade now, or when it first occurred.

“I’m kind of glad that [the trade] happened,” Hill told the media according to Louis-Jacques.

Continuing: “Obviously, the situation that I’m in is great. I’ve got great teammates. My family is from Miami, and also, I accomplished one of my goals of being one of the highest paid in the league. So, everything’s great. Life is great, man.”

“Never can take anything for granted,” Hill added, concluding: “I can’t look back. Always got to look forward. That’s my mindset.”

The dynamic speedster has been nothing short of sensational with Miami — with 1,700-plus receiving yards in 2022 and another 1,014 and counting in just eight games this year.

Having said that, the Chiefs have done pretty well for themselves without Hill too, winning another Super Bowl last winter. Both teams are also 5-2 in 2023, sitting atop the AFC conference together.

“It is going to be trash talk, but it’s going to be fun though,” Hill acknowledged ahead of his first matchup with KC since being traded.

“It’s going to be like, ‘I want to see you do good, but we going to bust your ass at the same time, though,’” he expounded. “It is going to be one of those things like backyard football with your brothers.”

Hill also voiced that he “absolutely loved every minute of” his time in Kansas City. “I wouldn’t take none of it back,” the superstar WR concluded.

Heavy projections powered by Quarter4 currently give the Chiefs a 47% chance to beat the Dolphins in Germany. There are differing opinions on this Week 9 face-off, however, as FanDuel Sportsbook’s current spread is -1.5 in favor of KC.