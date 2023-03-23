Tyreek Hill Has Viral Reaction to Chiefs WR Mecole Hardman Signing With Jets

The Kansas City Chiefs lost another 2023 free agent on March 22 after wide receiver Mecole Hardman signed with the New York Jets.

Many reacted to this sudden turn of events that also led to an Elijah Moore trade, but chief among them was ex-teammate and friend Tyreek Hill — who fired off two tweets after Hardman to the Jets was announced.

The first was straightforward, as Hill appeared pleased that there was “finally some mecole news. 🤓” But the superstar WR’s second comment went viral as he reminisced on his days with Hardman and the Chiefs, voicing: “The legion of zoom is no more. 😢”

The legion of zoom is no more 😢 — Ty Hill (@cheetah) March 22, 2023

Hill’s tweet — which currently has over 7,000 likes and 800,000-plus views — quickly sparked up a conversation between Chiefs Kingdom and NFL fans.

Chiefs & NFL Fans Respond to Tyreek Hill’s Mecole Hardman Reaction

As you might expect, the social media reactions from KC fans were mixed, based on how that person felt about Hill leaving in 2022.

“Will always love and appreciate what the ‘Legion Of Zoom’ brought to Chiefs Kingdom!” One supportive fan wrote. “You & Mecole are great!” A second echoed: “We still got mad love for yall.”

Finally, another posted a photo of Hardman, Sammy Watkins, Hill, Demarcus Robinson and Byron Pringle with a heart emoji. Hardman was the final member of this group to leave Kansas City.

On the more bitter side of things, a fan stated: “Yeah cuz the chiefs proved they don’t need y’all lmao. Literally could [have] stock boys for receivers and [patrick] mahomes will still win and go for 5k 40+ touchdowns.”

This didn’t jive with another member of the KC faithful though, and he countered: “I’m thankful for them and what they did for the team. I wish em all well. The sentiments of your tweet are just weird for a fan of the team.”

“Pretty sure that died when you chased the money to South Beach,” another negative reply read, and a third said: “We got KT [Kadarius Toney] still!! He is the whole legend of zoom. 👀”

Jets and Miami Dolphins fans interjected too. “Could’ve been a jet playing with Garrett Wilson and Mecole and having AR12 [Aaron Rodgers] tossing the rock,” an NYJ fan reminded. Remember, Hill chose the Dolphins over the Jets via trade.

Miami fans also contested that “the Dolphins are the legion of zoom now,” and one even shared a graphic of Hill, WR Jaylen Waddle and RB Raheem Mostert along with their forty-yard dash times and the title: “”Legion of Zoom.”

Among many more comments, one last fan response challenged that the Legion of Zoom “still lives on.. in the AFC EAST‼️”

Mecole Hardman Departure Marks End of an Era in KC

Whether you like him or not, Hill is right about one thing — Hardman’s departure marks the end of an era for Kansas City football. The aforementioned “Legion of Zoom” helped win the first Chiefs championship since Super Bowl IV.

That’s a big deal! And as one fan put it, the ring makes that group of wide receivers “immortal” in the history books.

Mad respect to all of our departed legends though. The 2019 ring makes the Legion of Zoom immortal in some sense. — Draft Michael Mayer Future KCTE1 (@tumm_23) March 22, 2023

The Hardman move also means that only one member of the 2019 draft class remains on the Chiefs roster — offensive lineman Nick Allegretti. The former seventh-round pick re-signed with KC for another year on March 17.

Similar to 2019, Harold Kuntz of FOX 4 KC reported that the following Chiefs’ draft classes all only have one player remaining.