Another Chiefs Superstar in Danger of Missing Steelers Game: ‘It’s a Mess’

The Kansas City Chiefs received some bad news last night on December 20 after superstar Travis Kelce tested positive for COVID-19.

The tight end joined Chris Jones, Willie Gay, Charvarius Ward, Harrison Butker, Josh Gordon, Joe Fortson and Gehrig Dieter on the Chiefs COVID/Reserve list.

Now, it appears another three players have tested positive for the virus.

Latest COVID Update Is Trouble

NFL insider Adam Schefter tweeted out an update on December 21 and it’s not good.

More COVID issues in KC, which is becoming this week’s hot spot. Chiefs’ WR Tyreek Hill, CB Rashad Fenton and TE Blake Bell are being placed on Reserve/COVID, sources tell @adamteicher and me. Other players likely coming but as one source said, “it’s a mess.” — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 21, 2021

“More COVID issues in KC, which is becoming this week’s hot spot,” he wrote. “Chiefs’ WR Tyreek Hill, CB Rashad Fenton and TE Blake Bell are being placed on Reserve/COVID, sources tell [Adam Teicher] and me. Other players likely coming but as one source said, ‘it’s a mess.'”

And so the status for Chiefs’ WR Tyreek Hill, TE Travis Kelce and K Harrison Butker all are in question for Sunday’s game vs. Steelers. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 21, 2021

Schefter added in a follow-up: “And so the status for Chiefs’ WR Tyreek Hill, TE Travis Kelce and K Harrison Butker all are in question for Sunday’s game vs. Steelers.”

Code Red in KC

Kansas City is now entering the danger zone in terms of positive tests and according to Nate Taylor of The Athletic, it could get worse in the coming hours.

From my understanding, the Chiefs, by the end of today, could have 10 or more players on the reserve/COVID-19 list. — Nate Taylor (@ByNateTaylor) December 21, 2021

“From my understanding, the Chiefs, by the end of today, could have 10 or more players on the reserve/COVID-19 list,” Taylor reported.

That’s in addition to the 11 players that are already on the list. Six of those 11 are starters and three of those six rank among the top six cap-hits on the roster (Jones, Kelce and Hill).

Right now, this is a full-on disaster as the AFC postseason race is tighter than ever. KC inches toward a pivotal matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 16.

THIS IS A DEVELOPING STORY, CHECK BACK FOR MORE INFORMATION.