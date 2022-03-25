Tyreek Hill Reveals Reasons for Leaving Chiefs Kingdom

Tyreek Hill is officially a Miami Dolphin. Seeing him take the podium in a Fins hat yesterday on March 24 may have felt surreal for some, due to the suddenness of this entire situation — but that doesn’t change the facts.

The ripple effects of the blockbuster trade have already led to one Kansas City Chiefs addition, wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling, and the expectation is that many more could follow.

Officially official. Marquez Valdes-Scantling is a Chief! pic.twitter.com/9dPRLwsHxL — Matt McMullen (@KCChiefs_Matt) March 24, 2022

As we close the book on this crazy week, however, some may feel the need for closure. If you missed it, Hill’s introductory press conference in Miami did provide some for fans.

From the Horse’s Mouth





Yesterday at 12:38 p.m. CST, NFL Network reporter Jeffri Chadiha tweeted one “final note” on the Chiefs trading Hill to the Dolphins.

A final note on @Chiefs trading Tyreek Hill to @MiamiDolphins. Hill wanted to beat Davante Adams deal or had no interest in staying in KC. No team discount in play and team was concerned about him being a distraction without a deal getting done. Best move for both parties. — Jeffri Chadiha (@jeffrichadiha) March 24, 2022

“Hill wanted to beat Davante Adams deal or had no interest in staying in KC. No team discount was in play and team was concerned about him being a distraction without a deal getting done. Best move for both parties,” he informed.

This confirmation from Chadiha went along with most of the rumors surrounding Hill’s swift departure from Chiefs Kingdom — Heavy’s own NFL front office insider Randy Mueller shared a similar sentiment on the morning of March 24. At Hill’s presser, we got to hear what occurred from the ‘Cheetah’ himself.

Hill began by thanking his former general manager and head coach for allowing this move to happen. Then he got into the why, first discussing Miami: “This is where I train at in the offseason believe [it] or not… I had to come back, man, come home. I got family here, I got relatives here, so I’m always here, man.”

When asked what it means to him to be the highest-paid receiver in the NFL, Hill admitted that he “almost teared up.” He added: “It’s the greatest feeling ever man, all the hard work coming from a small town, going through the adversity, and then just watching it all happen for myself and my family. My support system, the people who love me, we all getting blessed, man. I’m just happy.”

Tyreek Hill said he drove around to reminisce on his memories as a Chiefs and called Patrick Mahomes. He also talked about how he plans to celebrate. "It's tough man, but if somebody comes to you with a lot of money, the feelings start to change a bit." 🎥: Dolphins pic.twitter.com/3C73kxkTHL — Brandon Zenner (@NPNowZenner) March 24, 2022

The question then came in on how hard it was to leave Kansas City. Hill’s exact words were: “It’s tough man, but if somebody comes to you with a lot of money, it changes, the feelings started to change a little bit.” He chuckled and said, “let me stop,” noting more seriously that he weighed the decision carefully and even discussed it with Patrick Mahomes before making things official.

Later, he reiterated how important it was for him to “finally be able to play in front of [his] family.”

In the end, those seemed to be the two key motivating factors for Hill — family and financials — and it’s hard to blame him for putting either of those reasons first.

Hill Makes Clarification as Agent Reveals New Info

The only somewhat awkward moment of Hill’s exit came on Twitter after the wide receiver went out of his way to make a subtle clarification.

A Chiefs fan wrote: “This isn’t a diss on Tyreek Hill. The Chiefs took a chance on him in 2016. No one else did. Andy Reid turned him into the highest-paid receiver in the NFL. Who says he can’t do that again?”

The tweet blew up enough to catch Hill’s eye, and he decided to quote tweet it and make a correction. “*John Dorsey,” he noted, referring to the general manager that drafted him.

It’s possible that there was a disconnect between Hill and Brett Veach in recent weeks, and agent Drew Rosenhaus alluded as much when he joined AM 560 Sports WQAM Miami’s “The Joe Rose Show With Zach Krantz.”

He explained that the two sides had made steady progress on an extension up until the Adams contract “flipped everything upside down.” At that point, the Chiefs organization appeared to conclude that there was more value in trading Hill at peak value.

NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo was notably skeptical of Rosenhaus’ explanation, tweeting: “Still struggling to see how the Adams deal ($22.5m per year over 3 years) was the game changer everybody thinks it was. Julio Jones got $22m per year over 3 years in 2019. Marginal increase for Adams 3 years later. If anybody’s deal changes things, it’s Hill’s ($25m apy over 3).”

As much as we are all able to piece together, certain details of this offseason bomb may remain a mystery for some time. Hill might have said it best during his press conference: “If you ain’t got no tea, I ain’t talking.” So far, no one has.