Tyreek Hill Rips Into Chiefs About ‘Trash’ Treatment

Tyreek Hill has settled in with the Miami Dolphins but it sounds like he still has some salty feelings about how things ended with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Hill opened up to Outkick’s Armando Salguero about the trade from Kansas City and voiced that he’s eager to prove to his former team that they made a mistake.

“A lot of guys when they get paid, they stop wanting to get better. And I feel like when the Kansas City Chiefs traded me, I kind of took that personal,” Hill said. “So now what really motivates me is I feel like they basically just threw me to the side, like I was trash or something.”

Shortly after the trade Hill inked a four-year, $120 million contract extension with the Dolphins. The Chiefs were clear they made a strong offer but it wasn’t enough to satisfy Hill’s desire.

“We came in aggressive [with an offer], and after we got to a point, we just said, ‘Listen, in this day and age you have issues you have to deal with with the cap.’ So we felt like it was better to allow him to go ahead and be traded,” Chiefs coach Andy Reid told reporters.

Hill was Previously Critical of Role With Chiefs

It’s not the first time Hill has thrown a bit of shade at his former team. He previously talked about the Chiefs offensive approach when it came to his role.

“If teams are gonna give us favorable one-on-one matches against their best corner, I don’t see why teams don’t utilize their best receiver,” Hill said. “And that’s where probably like me and the Chiefs fell apart right there. When I’m like, yo, I don’t mean to talk or be a diva in some situation, but can I see the pill some time, please? Just give me the ball, please.”

Hill is a six-time Pro Bowler and three-time All-Pro, notching 6,630 yards and 56 touchdowns since he entered the league in 2016 — all with the Chiefs. He’ll look to maintain that production in Miami, trading in Patrick Mahomes for Tua Tagovailoa as his starting quarterback.

Tyreek Hill Says Tagovailoa ‘Most Accurate QB in the NFL’

Hill delivered some subtle shade earlier this offseason, calling Tagovailoa “the most accurate quarterback in the NFL” while on ESPN’s First Take.

And he’s not the only former Chiefs wide receiver sending a message on their former QB. Sammy Watkins, who spent three years with Kansas City, said that Aaron Rodgers is on a whole “nother level” than Mahomes.

“I think Pat is incredibly good, but A-Rod is on a whole ‘nother level,” Watkins told Cobb. “He’s amazing. How he controls the ball. How he puts everyone in place. I’ve been with a lot of quarterbacks, and I’ve never seen them carry themselves like Aaron Rodgers.”

Those are some interesting assessments from Watkins and Hill, who played within a top five passing offense the last four seasons. Mahomes was the MVP in 2018 and has made the Pro Bowl every year since he’s been the starter.