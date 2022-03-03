Fans Receive Update on Tyreek Hill’s Future With Chiefs

As the Kansas City Chiefs tackle the 2022 offseason — which officially begins in about 13 days — they must also consider the upcoming one in 2023.

With Patrick Mahomes and Chris Jones locked up long-term, one could argue that no future contract is more important than superstar wide receiver Tyreek Hill. The top-tier pass-catcher will see his deal expire next March but Kansas City would love to lock him up before then.

So would the fans of Chiefs Kingdom, who got an update on Hill this afternoon.

‘Positive Talks’ Produce Good Vibes

On March 3, KC sports radio host Bob Fescoe tweeted out the news.

Source: Chiefs and Tyreek Hill's agent Drew Rosenhaus have engaged in positive talks on a possible extension for the WR #chiefskingdom @610SportsKC — Bob Fescoe (@bobfescoe) March 3, 2022

He wrote: “Source: Chiefs and Tyreek Hill’s agent Drew Rosenhaus have engaged in positive talks on a possible extension for the WR.”

Arrowhead Pride also retweeted the report from Fescoe and less than an hour later, NFL reporter Matt Verderame confirmed it.

I'm told the #Chiefs and receiver Tyreek Hill's camp are indeed having positive conversations towards an extension, as first reported by @TonyPauline and @bobfescoe. Talks are being described to me as in the early stages between the team and six-time Pro Bowler. — Matt Verderame (@MattVerderame) March 3, 2022

“I’m told the Chiefs and receiver Tyreek Hill’s camp are indeed having positive conversations towards an extension, as first reported by Tony Pauline [Pro Football Network] and Bob Fescoe. Talks are being described to me as in the early stages between the team and six-time Pro Bowler,” Verderame tweeted.

This is tremendous news for all parties involved. As great as Mahomes is, this offense does not operate the same without ‘the Cheetah.’

Hill’s ability to take a short reception for major yardage paired with the constant deep threat he provides acts as a matchup nightmare for most defenses. Add one more receiving threat alongside him and that will really open things up for Mahomes.

It’s also great for Hill, who’s earned the extension and pay bump he hopes to receive.

In 2021, the Pro Bowl wide receiver posted a career-high in receptions (111) and first downs (75), although Hill totaled slightly less yardage than the season before. Even so, the 17-appearance campaign displayed much-needed consistency from the speed demon.

Projections for Deal

A couple of weeks ago on February 20, our very own Heavy on Chiefs reporter Devon Clements detailed the potential price tag of the extension, via Bleacher Report’s Alex Kay.

“Kay’s projected extension for Hill is for three years and $75 million, an annual rate of $25 million, which puts him near the top of the pay scale for NFL wide receivers,” Clements stated.

He then quoted Kay: “The Chiefs will want to move fast if they plan to keep Hill, as Davante Adams’ next contract could further raise the market on top-tier wideouts. A.J. Brown, DK Metcalf and other notable receivers have contract negotiations on the horizon as well, which may push Hill’s value even higher.”

That last point from Kay explains the urgency behind this move. Inflation naturally increases the cost of a free agent from year to year and the Chiefs would prefer to beat some other teams — and players — to the punch as they’ve done in the past.

The wideout’s last contract earned him $18 million per year, so if these numbers are somewhere near the eventual agreement, Hill will make approximately seven million more per season. That’s a very nice raise for a very unique player.