Tyreek Hill, Chiefs Fans React to Marquez Valdes-Scantling’s Game-Sealing Drop

With the entire NFL community watching, Marquez Valdes-Scantling dropped a wide-open touchdown bomb from Patrick Mahomes II that would have given the Kansas City Chiefs the lead late in the game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

As you’d expect, social media erupted over the colossal mistake from “MVS” — a player who has struggled with dropped passes all season long. Headlining the reactions was ex-Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill, who posted a shocked emoji directly after the play.

🙀 — Ty Hill (@cheetah) November 21, 2023

Unfortunately for Chiefs Kingdom, that one character says it all, but Hill wasn’t the only person that had something to say about MVS and the critical errors that occurred around Mahomes on Monday Night Football.

Mahomes couldn’t believe MVS dropped this ball pic.twitter.com/e9e8tT2sKR — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) November 21, 2023

“That drop hurt them big,” Tennessee Titans star DeAndre Hopkins noted, and former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III screamed: “YOU CAN’T DROP THAT!!!!”

Ex-Chiefs right tackle Mitchell Schwartz also summed things up well. “Omg had that in his hands too hahaha,” he said. “What a perfect way to end the game. Been talking about the WRs all year and back to back huge drops, one which would’ve given the lead and the other would’ve kept the game alive.”

Chiefs Beat Themselves vs. Eagles on Monday Night Football

One of the more thoughtful opinions after the game was from former ESPN host Trey Wingo. “2 red zone turnovers.. a league high 26 drops,” he stated on X. “The only team that can beat the Chiefs.. is the Chiefs.”

It’s true. If not for a Mahomes red zone interception, Travis Kelce red zone fumble and a litany of drops, Kansas City beats the Eagles with ease.

The defense put together another elite start against a difficult opponent, and the special teams unit helped swing the game in KC’s favor early on as Kadarius Toney and Tommy Townsend were able to flip the field in the punt game.

Everything was going KC’s way at the half, and then the offense collapsed — sparking a Philadelphia comeback led by Jalen Hurts and D’Andre Swift. Of course, the capper was a 41-yard conversion to DeVonta Smith.

“DeVonta Smith made the catch that Marquez Valdes-Scantling couldn’t,” Sports Illustrated NFL insider Albert Breer voiced after the game. “And that was straight up the difference tonight.”

Unfortunately, that was indeed the case as the Chiefs fell to 7-3 on the year.

Behind a run-heavy approach early on, Mahomes threw for 177 yards despite 43 attempts. He had two passing touchdowns to go along with the interception, plus another 38 yards on the ground.

Arrowhead Pride contributor Nick Schwerdt likened Mahomes’ performance to NBA superstar LeBron James when he was a part of a lackluster Cleveland Cavaliers lineup, and it’s hard to argue with the comparison.

Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs WR room: pic.twitter.com/Qm1nEH0amS — Nick Schwerdt (@nick_schwerdt) November 21, 2023

ESPN credited Mahomes with a 71.6 passer rating and a 42.4 Total QBR. Both scores will lower his season totals after a rainy night in Kansas City.

Chiefs Kingdom Jokes About MVS Cut After Brutal Drop

Let’s be clear about something, this is Valdes-Scantling’s final year in KC, barring a major pay cut on his end. The wideout currently has a cap hit of $11 million — which is higher than every other Chiefs WR.

That hit jumps to $14 million in 2024 according to Over the Cap, but Kansas City can save $12 million by releasing MVS next spring. Judging by the way he’s performed this year, that’s a no-brainer for general manager Brett Veach at this price tag.

Chiefs fans and media couldn’t agree more on social media.

“Disgusting,” KC radio host Alex Gold wrote on X. “MVS serves no purpose if he can’t catch these. Perfect pass.”

A-to-Z Sports Kansas City’s Charles Goldman also shared a quote from NBA commissioner Adam Silver. “Get ready to learn Chinese buddy,” it read, with the reporter directing it from the “Chiefs to MVS.”

Another fan posted the famous clip of star safety Jamal Adams’ key card malfunctioning at New York Jets facilities back when he was with the team. “Marquez Valdes-Scantling trying to enter the Chiefs practice facility tomorrow,” the user joked.

Marquez Valdes-Scantling trying to enter the Chiefs practice facility tomorrow

pic.twitter.com/aAeU2DPhvW — K🪼 (@KentrelUTD) November 21, 2023

Finally, one fan sent out the popular clip of actor Paul Rudd saying, “Hey, look at us.” It was captioned: “MVS talking to Justin Watson after the 8th drop tonight and not being cut.”

MVS talking to Justin Watson after the 8th drop tonight and not being cutpic.twitter.com/PGGqxEz8QS — Aaron Fritz (@afritz1988) November 21, 2023

In case you missed it, Watson had a key drop on the final fourth down attempt — which was another spectacular throw from Mahomes.

After the loss, Valdes-Scantling was as frustrated as anyone. Cameras caught the veteran wide receiver slam his helmet into the hallway wall on his way to the locker room.