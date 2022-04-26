Chiefs GM Brett Veach ‘Wouldn’t Close the Door’ on Tyrann Mathieu

Kansas City Chiefs general manager Brett Veach addressed the media on Friday, April 22, and with everything else going on during NFL draft week, one comment got lost in the shuffle a bit.

The GM was asked about Tyrann Mathieu and extension negotiations, as well as his current availability on the open market. While Veach’s response was no indication that the franchise would make an effort to re-sign the team leader, he did leave things open-ended.

Veach Addresses Mathieu’s Availability

Play

Brett Veach: "I would say 95% of our board is done. We're excited." | Press Conference 4/22 GM Brett Veach speaks with the media ahead of the 2022 NFL Draft. Subscribe for more videos! bit.ly/2OuOUnB More Chiefs NFL action! bit.ly/2Moa1VR #KansasCityChiefs #Chiefs #NFL Follow Our Social Media! Website: chiefs.com/ Facebook: facebook.com/KansasCityChiefs Twitter: twitter.com/Chiefs Instagram: instagram.com/chiefs 2022-04-22T17:28:27Z

Veach first reiterated that he’s not surprised the veteran has not picked his next destination yet.

“I think he’s a guy that knows what he wants and he’s going to be selective,” he told reporters, “I’m sure he has some choices out there but he certainly is an accomplished player and he’s done a lot of things in this league so I don’t think that he’s in a rush to make a decision.”

The follow-up is where things got interesting. In reference to the Justin Reid contract — three years, $31.5 million — and Mathieu admitting that he would have accepted a similar deal, the reporter asked if there is still any interest in bringing the defensive playmaker back.

“I think anything’s on the table,” Veach began. “He’s a player that we know we love and if there’s a situation that makes sense for him — it’s all about him now — certainly, we wouldn’t close the door to that because of the way we feel about him.”

Ladies and gentlemen, that is far from a firm “no,” from Veach. Let’s dive deeper.

Is a Mathieu Return Plausible at This Stage?

Not only did the Chiefs sign Reid, but they also brought in veteran backup Deon Bush. When you consider that Juan Thornhill — a 2019 second-round pick — is also in the mix, it’s hard to figure out where Mathieu fits into this new-look defense.

Daniel Sorensen is gone and there is certainly more money available after the Tyreek Hill trade, but one could argue that the Chiefs are set at safety. If they draft another this weekend, you can probably kiss a Mathieu reunion goodbye.

On the flip side, the ‘Honey Badger’ told KC Star reporter Sam McDowell that he was “heartbroken” that the Chiefs decided to move on in free agency. He made it clear in that exclusive interview that he wanted to remain in Kansas City above all else.

So far, Mathieu has visited the New Orleans Saints in person and the Philadelphia Eagles virtually. He does not appear to be in any hurry to sign, prioritizing family and personal matters.

It’s true — at this very moment, a Mathieu re-signing appears unlikely but the longer the veteran remains available, the more that door creaks back open.

The Chiefs know the safety’s value as a leader on and off the field. If no other offers wow Mathieu before Week 1, it’s possible he takes a one-year deal to remain with KC. Injuries always occur in the NFL so if the financial side is workable, you can never have enough quality talent on both sides of the ball.