Chiefs Rookie Picks Up New Injury Ahead of Week 5: Report

The Kansas City Chiefs have not really deployed rookie offensive tackle Wanya Morris so far outside of five special teams snaps in Week 4.

Having said that, the hope is that Morris can one day develop into a starting left or right tackle with a stopgap like Donovan Smith completing the starting offensive line at this very moment. The Chiefs also need Morris for depth with Prince Tega Wanogho out indefinitely and Lucas Niang as a total question mark following his injuries.

To step into those roles, he’ll have to be healthy, and a new Week 5 injury could delay those progressions for the time being. Chiefs Digest insider Matt Derrick noted that Morris was a late addition on Thursday’s injury report with a “hip” ailment. The rookie was limited in practice after being healthy on Wednesday, so there is a mild cause for concern.

On the bright side, Kansas City appears to be getting healthier in their starting lineup as they head into the matchup with the Minnesota Vikings.

Chiefs LB Nick Bolton Logs Another ‘Limited’ Practice as CB Jaylen Watson Listed as Full Participant

Linebacker Nick Bolton is the key Chiefs injury name heading into Week 5. He’s missed the past two games with an ankle issue but finally returned to practice in a limited fashion on October 4.

That means Bolton is trending upwards as KC journeys to Minnesota — although it would be nice to see him log a full practice on Friday.

Speaking of full participants, cornerback Jaylen Watson was upgraded from limited to full on October 5. Watson has been mostly demoted into a backup role in 2023, but he’s still the first man up in the secondary should an injury occur to either Trent McDuffie, L’Jarius Sneed or Joshua Williams.

There is one Chiefs player that’s trending toward an injury absence against the Vikings, but there’s no guarantee he would have been active anyway. That ancillary piece is veteran defensive tackle Matt Dickerson — who has actually appeared in three games this season with all the various missing (or recovering) cogs on the defensive line.

Dickerson has not practiced all week with a knee injury suffered against the New York Jets. The remainder of the Chiefs roster appears to be healthy at this time.