Chiefs Veteran Misses Practice With Groin Injury: Report

The Kansas City Chiefs only listed one player that did not practice on Wednesday of Week 8 — linebacker Nick Bolton. One day later on Thursday, the injury report named two others.

“The Chiefs say that LB Nick Bolton (wrist surgery) won’t practice. I would expect the IR move to come on Saturday,” Arrowhead Pride’s Pete Sweeney informed. “RB Jerick McKinnon (groin) and K Harrison Butker (illness) also won’t practice.”

Sweeney added that “everyone else will, including WRs Justin Watson and Justyn Ross.”

That’s two straight practices for Watson — who’s on track to return after missing one game with an elbow injury — but it’s a discouraging turn of events for McKinnon.

The veteran running back practiced in full on Wednesday despite being listed on the injury report with a groin issue. If it’s a new injury, it’s possible this ailment could impact McKinnon’s status for Week 8 against the Denver Broncos.

Friday’s injury update should tell us whether this was just a maintenance day for McKinnon, or something more.

Chiefs HC Andy Reid Updates Fans on Nick Bolton’s Wrist

In case you missed it, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid spoke on Wednesday, October 25, updating fans on Bolton’s wrist injury.

“As far as the injuries go, really it’s just Nick Bolton,” Reid began. “He had surgery yesterday in Los Angeles, he’ll be back here [on October 26].”

The defensive team leader will not play in Week 8 — as Sweeney implied — and it’s likely he’ll be sidelined beyond that.

Later, the Chiefs HC delegated the injured reserve decision to general manager Brett Veach.

“Veach is going through all that now,” Reid told reporters. “So, I’ll get you that information when he finalizes it.”

“We’ll just see how it goes,” he added in typical Andy Reid fashion, noting that “the one positive is [Bolton] didn’t have to have any metal put [into his wrist].”

On October 26, A-to-Z Sports KC media member Charles Goldman also relayed that assistant head coach and “Chiefs [special teams] coordinator Dave Toub says the team could bring a [linebacker] or [safety] up from the practice squad this week for ST purposes.”

“I think RB could be an option too with Jerick McKinnon missing today’s practice,” Goldman voiced as a follow-up opinion.

Kansas City has two practice squad elevations to work with in Week 8, but they also have Bolton’s 53-man roster spot if he’s shifted to the four-week injured reserve. It’ll be interesting to see what Veach and Reid decide to do this weekend.

Jerick McKinnon’s Health Could Persuade Chiefs to Keep Clyde Edwards-Helaire at Trade Deadline

Just as it did all summer, former first-round running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire has come up in trade rumors ahead of the October 31 deadline.

McKinnon’s age and injury history could certainly persuade the Chiefs from shopping “CEH,” however.

The veteran appeared in all 17 games in 2022 and he has yet to miss one this year, but let’s not forget the torn ACL and the various leg injuries he’s had in the past. McKinnon has a lot of wear and tear at age 31, and La’Mical Perine or undrafted rookie Deneric Prince both work better as an RB3 than an integral backup.

Edwards-Helaire provides that much-needed insurance should McKinnon — or better yet, Isiah Pacheco — go down.

That alone is enough reason to keep him. Who knows, maybe McKinnon’s presence on the Chiefs’ Week 8 injury report factors into the decision.