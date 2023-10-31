Chiefs Urged to Make Last-Ditch Trade Push for True No. 1 WR

The only Kansas City Chiefs trade rumor at wide receiver so far involved KC shipping Richie James out of town.

However, that doesn’t mean we won’t see a last-ditch effort from general manager Brett Veach to acquire a true No. 1 WR at the 3 p.m. CST deadline. And one under-the-radar suggestion is certainly enticing.

A-to-Z Sports KC media member Charles Goldman came up with the idea during an article detailing “realistic receiver options” for the Chiefs on October 30. His “No. 1 choice” within the column was Washington Commanders star Terry McLaurin.

Chiefs Should Call About Terry McLaurin Trade as Commanders Begin Selling

The Commanders have already sold off former first-round pass rusher Montez Sweat to the Chicago Bears ahead of the trade deadline, hinting that they could be open for business.

Sources: The #Commanders may not be done… They are now taking calls on former No. 2 pick Chase Young. Could they trade both Montez Sweat and Young? — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 31, 2023

Here’s why McLaurin could make sense for Kansas City in the words of Goldman.

“Not only does [McLaurin’s] base salary fit in 2023, but he’s under contract through 2025 and is only 28 years old,” he explained.

Continuing: “He has 276 snaps outside this season, which is the second-highest mark in the NFL [and] he’s working under Eric Bieniemy, so there will be some element of crossover in offensive concepts, schemes, and terminology.”

Going into more detail, the Commanders playmaker has an affordable cap hit of $11.025 million in 2023. From there, it rises to $24 million-plus in 2024 and 2025.

The Chiefs obviously need an outside specialist — which is why Goldman mentions McLaurin’s preferred snap alignment — not to mention his talent level is also several plateaus above the nearest KC wideout. Plus, the scheme familiarity helps.

One final factor could be the Commanders WR depth. We mentioned that Washington has begun selling, but their strength at this position is also of note if they choose to rebuild.

The Commanders currently flaunt Jahan Dotson, Curtis Samuel, Dyami Brown, and veterans Jamison Crowder and Byron Pringle behind McLaurin — who gets a lot more expensive next year.

The Chiefs might have to offer up their first-round selection to convince Washington to give up the three-time 1,000-yard pass-catcher, but Veach should at least consider it if the offer is on the table. McLaurin could become Patrick Mahomes’ top WR weapon behind Travis Kelce for years to come, with a developing Rashee Rice to complete the trio.

He currently has 42 receptions for 495 yards and two touchdowns in 2023.

Chiefs Reporter Suggests Panthers WR DJ Chark as Cheaper Alternative via Trade

Another Chiefs wide receiver trade rumor courtesy of Goldman is Carolina Panthers veteran DJ Chark.

This one doesn’t move the needle as much as McLaurin, but it would give Kansas City another bigger body on the outside with Justyn Ross being placed on the Commissioner’s Exempt List.

“The Chiefs were linked to Chark in each of the past two offseasons before he landed with the [Detroit] Lions and Panthers on short-term deals,” Goldman wrote. “He’s a fit from both a financial and on-field perspective for Kansas City, and the Panthers are likely to be sellers at the trade deadline.”

“197 of his snaps have come outside for Carolina this season,” he went on, noting: “The 6-foot-3 and 200-pound wideout would add a nice size element for the Chiefs receiver corps.”

Goldman did add that the only “real concern” is Chark’s 2023 production. This season, he has 15 receptions on 31 targets for 220 yards and two touchdowns.

This would be a consolation prize for Kansas City, but it might still be better than doing absolutely nothing at the October 31 deadline.