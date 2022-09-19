Chiefs Fans Erupt Following News of Lengthy Willie Gay Suspension

The NFL transaction wire produced a bit of a blow for the Kansas City Chiefs on the evening of September 19.

NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero was one of the first to report on the story. “The NFL has suspended Chiefs LB Willie Gay for the next four games, per the wire,” he informed. “Willie Gay’s suspension stems from a January arrest for misdemeanor property damage after an argument with the mother of his son. He agreed to a pre-trial diversion program in June.”

The Athletic’s Nate Taylor later confirmed that “there will not be an appeal from Willie Gay,” adding that “the NFL said the 4-game suspension is the final resolution.” That means the Chiefs will be without the starting linebacker for matchups against the Indianapolis Colts, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Las Vegas Raiders and Buffalo Bills — two premier Super Bowl contenders and one division rival.

Chiefs Fans React to NFL’s Lengthy Willie Gay Suspension

Around the NFL reporter Grant Gordon detailed Gay’s violation of the NFL’s conduct policy: “Gay, 24, was alleged to have caused criminal damage of less than $1,000 that, per a District Court of Johnson County (Kansas) affidavit, included a door frame, wall and vacuum. Gay pled not guilty and, in June, agreed to a plea deal that included a diversion program, Pelissero reported.”

As you’d expect, this news ignited the powder keg that is social media. The focal point of the complaints were centered around Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson.

“ChiefsAholic” voiced: “Willie Gay gets suspended 4 games for breaking a vacuum and Deshaun Watson gets suspended only 11 games for sexually assaulting women. Make. It. Make. Sense.”

“So Willie Gay Jr. gets 4 games for harming literally no one except a damn vacuum but Deshaun Watson gets only 7 more games for 25+ counts of sexual assault? These punishments make no sense,” another fan wrote.

KC radio host Joshua Brisco echoed both in their outrage, stating: “I’m confused about the precedent that leads to, as far as we know, misdemeanor property damage equaling four games. Willie Gay just got 36% of the Deshaun Watson suspension.”

Some fans were also upset about the timing, on top of the number of games. One tweeted; “NFL: Let’s hand the Chiefs the toughest schedule and make them play the Chargers on a short week. That didn’t work. Let’s suspend Willie Gay.”

Fox 4 KC reporter PJ Green did offer some perspective for Chiefs Kingdom to consider.