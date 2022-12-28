Chiefs Work Out Ex-Packers Pro Bowler, 4 Others

Something could be in the works for the Kansas City Chiefs.

On December 27, running back/returner Jerrion Ealy was released from the practice squad, freeing up one spot for a potential signing. Then the NFL dropped their daily transaction log and it became public knowledge that the Chiefs hosted five defenders on an official “tryout.”

The headliner was former Green Bay Packers Pro Bowl defensive tackle Mike Daniels, although he was the only big man of the group. The other four were linebackers, which sets up an interesting Wednesday in Chiefs Kingdom.

Chiefs Try Out DT Mike Daniels, 4 LBs During Broncos Week

Heading into their final two games of the regular season — beginning with the Denver Broncos at Arrowhead Stadium — it’s good to see that Kansas City isn’t getting complacent.

Daniels is a strange one, because he’s now the fourth veteran we’ve seen the Chiefs bring in for a look at defensive tackle. After Tershawn Wharton was lost for the season early on, this position has been under general manager Brett Veach’s microscope.

Even before that, Taylor Stallworth and Danny Shelton were signed this spring and summer. Then Brandon Williams was acquired after Thanksgiving. Is Daniels the next shoe to drop?

The 10-year veteran has started in games for three different NFL franchises (Packers, Detroit Lions and Cincinnati Bengals). His best season was his Pro Bowl campaign with Green Bay in 2017.

Like Williams, Daniels has waited patiently to sign in 2022, but his market appears to be picking up a bit now. On his career, the interior D-lineman has accumulated 30 sacks and 257 total tackles (51 for a loss), with 71 QB hits and 3 forced turnovers.

This tryout comes days after Shelton got his first appearance of the year with Khalen Saunders out with an illness. However, Saunders is expected to rejoin the fold against the Broncos — which is the odd part of the Chiefs taking a look at Daniels.

The other four players that worked out for KC were:

Clarence Hicks (LB), Texas-San Antonio.

Justin Hilliard (LB), Ohio State.

Khalan Tolson (LB), Illinois.

Barrington Wade (LB), Iowa.

More on Chiefs’ Linebacker Tryouts

The Chiefs lost linebacker and special teamer Elijah Lee last week after he was poached from the practice squad by the Chicago Bears, so it makes sense that Veach is looking to replenish his reserves at this position.

It should come as no surprise that KC worked out a bunch of similar types of players — young and hungry tacklers that could have an impact on special teams. According to Chiefs Wire media member Charles Goldman, all four Tuesday LB tryouts are former undrafted talents and two are rookies — Hicks and Tolson. Neither has appeared in a game as a professional during their first year in the league.

Hilliard, a second-year prospect, did play in two games with the New York Giants last season but was cut after a PED suspension in 2022. He did not log any notable statistics besides 15 special teams snaps.

Wade has the most NFL experience of the group. He played in four games with the Broncos in 2021 after starting out with the Baltimore Ravens. The second-year linebacker was able to register one tackle on special teams in Denver.