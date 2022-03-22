Former Chiefs WR Meets With Raiders: Report

On the same day that the Kansas City Chiefs added a reserve wide receiver in former first-round draft pick Corey Coleman, an impending free agent went one step further in potentially leaving the organization.

NFL insider Adam Schefter first reported the free-agent visit on March 22.

Chiefs’ free-agent WR Demarcus Robinson is meeting with the Las Vegas Raiders, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 22, 2022

“Chiefs’ free-agent WR Demarcus Robinson is meeting with the Las Vegas Raiders,” he tweeted about the former Super Bowl champion pass-catcher.

6-Year Chiefs Tenure Could End in Ultimate Betrayal

After GM Brett Veach signed JuJu Smith-Schuster, it became unlikely that they’d be interested in bringing back Robinson to play a major role in 2022. Based on that, it might behoove the former fourth-round pick to search for a new opportunity elsewhere.

With KC, Robinson would begin camp as a fourth or fifth wide receiver and a fifth or sixth pass-catching option. If he joined the bitter division rival Raiders, he has a better shot of beating out a player like Bryan Edwards for a top-three role.

Robinson put up 466 yards off 45 receptions during his best campaign in 2020. Last season, he regressed to 25 catches for 264 yards after briefly testing the open market.

Veach ended up taking back the deep threat on a one-year deal in 2021, with less than $1 million in guarantees according to Over the Cap. It was the second-straight offseason that Robinson returned to Arrowhead on a one-year contract and while theoretically, there could still be a third upcoming, it’s looking less and less likely by the day.

If the career-Chief ends up in Las Vegas after six seasons with KC, that should make for an intriguing revenge angle whenever the two AFC West rivals meet in 2022.

