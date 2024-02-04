NFL Cracks Down on Ravens Rookie for Taunting Chiefs CB L’Jarius Sneed

As a result of taunting Kansas City Chiefs cornerback L’Jarius Sneed during the AFC Championship, Baltimore Ravens rookie first-round pick wide receiver Zay Flowers has been fined $10,927, the league announced on February 3.
One of the most impactful set of plays during Kansas City’s 17-10 win over Baltimore in the AFC Championship involved Flowers.
Late in the third quarter, Flowers caught a 54-yard pass from quarterback Lamar Jackson with Sneed in coverage. After the play, Flowers threw the ball at Sneed’s head while he was on the ground which is when Flowers was flagged for taunting.
Just three plays later, Sneed got the last laugh, though, as he punched the ball out of Flowers’ hands at the goal line and caused a touchback.
“I was mad, man, because I didn’t see him behind me. The whole time I was going back to play safety, so I didn’t see him behind me,” Sneed said of the 54-yard catch he gave up to Flowers and the forced fumble, via KSHB 41 News. “I heard he stepped over me, so I was like, “OK” … [I] made the play, [I forced] the fumble.”
Andy Reid Praises 49ers Ahead of Super Bowl
The Chiefs have advanced to the 2024 Super Bowl and are now set to face the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on February 11.
Speaking to the media on February 1, Kansas City head coach Andy Reid had nothing but good things to say about San Francisco, who the Chiefs defeated in the 2020 Super Bowl.
“Look forward to the challenge of playing the 49ers, heck of a football team obviously, (49ers Head Coach) Kyle (Shanahan) does a great job with that group,” Reid said during his press conference. “(49ers Defensive Coordinator) Steve Wilks has been a head coach in the league, but is a really good defensive coordinator likewise, then Brian Schneider is their special teams coordinator, he does a good job. (49ers Run Game Coordinator/Offensive Line) Chris Foerster and I go all the way back to our college days, he’s an ex- Colorado State offensive lineman so the WAC conference, shoutout to them. But he does a heck of a job with the offensive side.”
Andy Reid Gushes Over Brock Purdy, Christian McCaffrey
Big Red spoke specifically about San Francisco’s second-year QB Brock Purdy, who is a finalist for league MVP after completing 69.4% of his passes for 4,280 yards and 31 touchdowns during the regular season.
“Yeah, he’s a heck of a player. I remember specifically one of the Saturday afternoons watching him in college, the Head Coach said, ‘This guy has changed our program.’ Changing a program is big. That’s what he is. He’s doing that in the National Football League. Last week, he did as much with his legs as he did with his arm. He ran the ball well. He’s a good football player. He’s smart and he’s got a great feel for things.”
Reid also mentioned 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey, who is also a finalist for league MVP after accumulating 2,023 all-purpose yards and 21 total touchdowns during the regular season.
“Kyle (Shanahan) is one of the most creative guys in the league, you knew he was going to find ways to maximize him, the different tools that he has. (Christian) McCaffrey’s got phenomenal tools; can catch, block, run, I mean does it all, and Kyle’s exploited it even more than what it has been before.”