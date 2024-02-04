NFL Cracks Down on Ravens Rookie for Taunting Chiefs CB L’Jarius Sneed

As a result of taunting Kansas City Chiefs cornerback L’Jarius Sneed during the AFC Championship, Baltimore Ravens rookie first-round pick wide receiver Zay Flowers has been fined $10,927, the league announced on February 3.

One of the most impactful set of plays during Kansas City’s 17-10 win over Baltimore in the AFC Championship involved Flowers.

Late in the third quarter, Flowers caught a 54-yard pass from quarterback Lamar Jackson with Sneed in coverage. After the play, Flowers threw the ball at Sneed’s head while he was on the ground which is when Flowers was flagged for taunting.

Just three plays later, Sneed got the last laugh, though, as he punched the ball out of Flowers’ hands at the goal line and caused a touchback.

“I was mad, man, because I didn’t see him behind me. The whole time I was going back to play safety, so I didn’t see him behind me,” Sneed said of the 54-yard catch he gave up to Flowers and the forced fumble, via KSHB 41 News. “I heard he stepped over me, so I was like, “OK” … [I] made the play, [I forced] the fumble.”

Andy Reid Praises 49ers Ahead of Super Bowl

The Chiefs have advanced to the 2024 Super Bowl and are now set to face the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on February 11.

Speaking to the media on February 1, Kansas City head coach Andy Reid had nothing but good things to say about San Francisco, who the Chiefs defeated in the 2020 Super Bowl.