Key Contributor Predicted to Opt Out of Contract with Golden State Warriors

When it comes to the Golden State Warriors‘ offseason, Steve Kerr and Draymond Green have dominated the headlines.

There were questions about Kerr’s future before he signed a multi-year deal to continue coaching the Warriors. Meanwhile, Green has a player option that he could turn down in favor of unrestricted free agency.

But, Green isn’t the only player that the Warriors could be in danger of potentially losing. Golden State has two other guys with player options for next season that they could potentially turn down. Those guys are Al Horford and De’Anthony Melton.

Al Horford Predicted to Turn Down Player Option with Warriors in Favor of Free Agency

When it comes to Horford specifically, at least one prominent NBA columnist expects him to turn down his $6 million player option in favor of free agency.

In a recent article for The Athletic, John Hollinger provided predictions for upcoming notable team and player options, and he predicted that Horford will opt of out of his deal.

“Horford faces an interesting decision; BORD$ rates him as a $9.3 million value, which comfortably exceeds his salary for the coming year. Also, the Warriors have tax issues, and from a ring-chasing perspective, a return to Boston might be awfully tempting,” Hollinger wrote.

“On the other hand, one can also imagine a scenario in which Horford opts out but takes the maximum 120 percent raise (to $6.8 million for 2026-27) from the Warriors without cutting into their exception money.”

Last season was Horford’s first with the Warriors. He appeared in 45 games and averaged 8.3 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.1 blocks per performance.

Al Horford Was Non-Committal Regarding Future with Warriors

While discussing his future in Golden State when the Warriors’ season came to an end in April, Horford was non-committal.

“I think that, for me, it has to do with not rushing to anything or not let emotions or the heat of the moment determine anything. I just think I’ve done this the last few years, and it’s just kind of taken time to step back and have a clear picture, look at the outlook of the team, looking at the future of the team, how things look, and also seeing kind of where I’m at and how I’m feeling.”

Horford has until June 29 to make a decision regarding his player option for next season.