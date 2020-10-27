Koeman Urges Barcelona Fans to ‘Keep Calm and Give It Time’

Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman has urged supporters to “keep calm” and be patient ahead of Wednesday’s Champions League group game against Juventus in Turin.

The Catalan giants go into the match after disappointing La Liga defeats to Getafe and Real Madrid that have left the club with just seven points from their opening five matches.

Koeman was asked about his team’s form at a pre-match press conference on Tuesday in Turin and said patience is needed as Barca are a team in transition.

Firstly when I was talking with Barca about being a coach I knew that it would not be an easy challenge because of the changes we wanted to make and because of Covid I think the challenge is that big … I ask everyone to keep calm and give it time because we are changing a lot of things. In the match against Real Madrid we were really good for 60 minutes. I respect the opinions we got worse. But for the hour we had plenty of opportunities. I saw a team with great ambition.

Barcelona started their Champions League campaign with a 5-1 win over Ferencvaros at the Camp Nou but has struggled away from home in Europe’s top competition in recent seasons, winning only six of their last 17 matches on their travels.

Koeman Hopes Ronaldo is Fit for Juve

Wednesday’s game could see long-term rivals Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo face off once again. The Portugal international’s participation is in doubt after he tested positive for Covid-19, but Koeman hopes he will be available to play for the hosts.

For everyone it is a nice game to watch and we want to see the best on the field. Ronaldo is a great player and I don’t know if he is fit to play because of the coronavirus. Hopefully he is. I respect him a lot. It is not a decisive match, it is a match between two great teams that want to go far in the championship. It is important that we get a good result. We have to create opportunities and we respect the opposite a lot. It is a high-level match

Juventus boss Andrea Pirlo told a news conference that he is still waiting to hear if Ronaldo will be able to play. The 35-year-old’s test result is expected later today, as reported by UEFA.

Koeman Searching for Right Barcelona Balance

Koeman will have to make changes to his team for tomorrow’s game with Gerard Pique suspended and Philippe Coutinho injured. The Dutch coach gave little away about his team selection but conceded he would need to get the balance right.

I am always a coach who wants his team to have a winning mentality, but you can’t just think about attacking. We want to dominate the game and with people in depth who do damage. You have to find a balance between attacking and defending. We have players with different characteristics at the top. We have to choose those who are better prepared. Our approach for tomorrow is to try to win.

The Dutch coach surprised many with his starting XI for El Clasico, handing starts to teenagers Sergino Dest, Pedri, and Ansu Fati. However, there was criticism later in the match at Koeman’s refusal to make substitutions with his team being 2-1 down.

There will be plenty of scrutiny on Koeman’s team once again on Wednesday, but a victory at the home of the Serie A giants would provide a much-needed lift after a difficult few days.

