Koeman Wants 2 More Barcelona Signings Before Window Closes

Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman wants the club to make two more signings before the transfer window closes on October 5.

The Catalan giants are already set to strengthen by bringing in Sergino Dest from Ajax, but Koeman told a pre-match press conference on Wednesday he’s hoping for more new arrivals.

The Dutch coach spoke in particular about bringing in a new center-back to add some depth to the backline.

“There are two or three positions we’re working on. Nothing is certain at the moment. The club is working hard but if no one arrives I will use the players we have because there no complaints about the players we have here. “In terms of centrebacks with Gerard, Lenglet, and Araujo, we’re a little short, for that reason we have Santi [Mingo] from Barça B to have another. We are a little weak in that position for the season ahead of us.”

Koeman also remains keen to bring in a new No. 9 to replace Luis Suarez, who has left for Atletico Madrid, despite having a host of attacking options already at his disposal.

“In principle, we want to have two, three players for each position. Braithwaite can be useful. We have put Leo as a No.9 at the moment, Griezmann can play there, they’re different players to Braithwaite. He’s more of a No.9 so will get his chance, but we are also looking for one more in that position.”

Follow the Heavy on Barcelona Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Who Could Barcelona Sign?

Barcelona will face difficulties signing new players due to their tricky financial situation and the fact that time is rapidly running out in the transfer window.

Yet the club remain optimistic they can bring 19-year-old center-back Eric Garcia from Manchester City. According to Toni Juanmarti at Sport, Barcelona “are confident” they can agree a deal with the Premier League side before Monday’s deadline.

Garcia is into the final year of his contract, meaning he will be a free agent next summer, and has already confirmed he will not be renewing his contract with Pep Guardiola’s side.

The teenager could be joined at the Camp Nou by Memphis Depay. The Netherlands international is Koeman’s top target to replace Suarez, according to Toni Frieros at Sport.

However, Barca will have to hurry to complete a deal with the Dutchman. Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas has said he wants all the club’s transfer business concluded by Friday.

READ NEXT: Messi Explains Why He Slammed Barcelona After Suarez Exit