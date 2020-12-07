Kyrie Irving’s New Rap Video Praised by Hip Hop Legend [WATCH]

Brooklyn Nets point guard, Kyrie Irving dropped a new rap song and he has a new fan in hip hop pioneer, Vinnie Brown.

Kyrie Irving rap in full – https://t.co/720RdT5F0X Sources tell me: “He’s actually gotten better the more and more he’s been in the studio. But music as a hobby is therapeutic for him.” Nets PG recorded rhymes months ago & it didn’t interfere w/ basketball-related activities. pic.twitter.com/ZZEvYA43a5 — 👑📍Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson, M.A. (@ScoopB) December 7, 2020

Brown is known by his stage name of Vin Rock and is part of the iconic rap group, Naughty by Nature.

“I think it’s super dope,” Brown told me this afternoon by phone.

“Athletes love hip hop and produce songs. At the end of the day, it’s their go to music to workout to, practice and get in their zone. Ballers got something to say.”

In addition to Vin Rock, the Grammy Award winning Naughty By Nature group is made up of Treach, Vin Rock and DJ Kay Gee.

Naughty By Nature formed in East Orange, New Jersey in 1986 as The New Style. They initially appeared on the music scene in 1989 when they releasing their album titled Ondependent Leaders as The New Style. The group was mentored by fellow New Jersey native Queen Latifah and they later changed their name.

The group’s first hit was “O.P.P.”, which sampled the Jackson 5’s hit “ABC” and was released in 1991 on their self-titled album Naughty By Nature.

Worth noting: On June 11, 2011, Naughty By Nature became the first hip-hop group to perform at Boston, Massachussett’s Fenway Park. The group performed “Hip Hop Hooray” as part of the mega boyband NKOTBSB’s concert.

Kyrie Irving made news over the last 24 hours when the Nets point guard posted a clip of himself mouthing the words of a song that he recorded via his Instagram stories.

In his song, Irving referenced late Lakers great Kobe Bryant:

“We’re rocking with the ancestors, I’m doing what I’m supposed to do. I’m painting lifes canvas, I’m moving like an artist. Similar to my to my progress, I’m on a team full of martyrs. Paradise is Mamba, throwing peace to Gianna.”

Irving also reference Major League Baseball’s New York Yankees:

“Life’s a ball game, I’m swinging Bambino tools. I’m seeing Yankee jewels. I’m Jersey made. 42 is worthy like a Mariano save.”

Irving fecorded those rhymes months ago and it and it didn’t interfere with any of his basketball-related activities.

“He’s actually gotten better the more and more he’s been in the studio,” a source shared.

“But music as a hobby is therapeutic for him.”

The untitled song was produced by Jeremiah Green, a New Jersey-based music producer and rising R&B singer. Green, who goes by the stage name, GQ Jerry has worked with about eight Grammy Award winning artists including, Tone The Beat Bully, Warren Campbell, Jahaan Sweet and mega-producer Jahlil Beats.

For those keeping score at home: Jahlil Beats has worked with everyone from Jay-Z to Meek Mill. He’s also worked with P.Diddy, Lil Wayne, Fabolous, Chris Brown, Tyga, Rick Ross, Ace Hood, Bobby Shmurda, T.I., and 50 Cent among others.

Meanwhile back at the ranch: the 2020-21 NBA season resumes on December 22. Irving and Nets teammate Kevin Durant have lofty goals of winning an NBA Championship.

In 20 games last season, Irving averaged 27.4 points, 6.4 assists and 5.2 rebounds per game. Irving had season-ending surgery on a nagging shoulder impingement.