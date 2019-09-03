Mike Tyson Almost Got into a Fight in a Limo & the Story Told Is Legendary

Hearing stories from the 80s and 90s about Mike Tyson are in fact, classic!

Such was the case in a recent interview with hip hop Grammy winner, Vin Rock of Naughty by Nature.

Appearing on the Scoop B & Reg Podcast, Vinny tells us that while riding around in a limo with the former heavyweight champion of the world and Tyson had to regulate some people who got a little too familiar with him while riding around NYC.

“We’re here in New York with Mike, I don’t know what the hell we were doing with Mike, but we were in his limo,” recounted Vinny.

“So we’re riding around, smoking weed, had Fam from Rottin Razkals with us, so Mike is talking and making fun, just talking, but it was just funny, the nature of it was funny and Fam’s laughing [and says while laughing] ‘This n***a [is] ignorant!’

From there Mike goes off according to Vinny. “Mike’s like: ‘Ignorant? I’ve knocked a few motherfu***s out for calling me ignorant.’

The story is hilarious.

Not only did Vin Rock share the limo story, but he also told Scoop B & Reg about the time Mike Tyson’s house got robbed.

“They went and robbed everybody,” he told us.

“Everyone. Everyone. And people were just going crazy in the morning, and Mike kicked everyone out [and was] like: ‘listen man, you gotta take that outside somewhere. Take that outside somewhere, that has nothing to do with me.’

Apparently most got their jewels back. Some even had fake Rolex watches.

“Industry folks and they had fake rollies on,” he said.

Mike Tyson holds the record as the youngest boxer to win a heavyweight title at 20 years, four months and 22 days old.

He also threw pretty awesome house parties that late rapper Notorious BIG attended.

“I went to a Mike Tyson house party in Vegas and I remember it was so hot,” Perkins told Reginald Calixte and I on the Scoop B & Reg Podcast.

“It was like 110 degrees and don’t ask me how I got there, but I was there. But,in the background, I’m from Brooklyn just sitting and chilling and it was 110 degrees. There is a brotha back there maybe 20 or 30 feet from me wearing a COOGI Sweater and it was Biggie Smalls.

It was Biggie Smalls just sitting there chilling and I wanted to get over there, but I believe he had some people around him. I couldn’t get to him and he is sitting on the patio. I remember that to this day in 110- or 112-degree weather and he is on the patio, but he was covered. The sun is coming underneath to the point that this man is not moving and this the first and last time I saw Biggie Smalls at Mike Tyson’s house.”