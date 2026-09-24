Lakers Get Good News on $30M Trade Target as Deal Now Clearly Within Reach

The Los Angeles Lakers still have some roster needs. Yes, even with October knocking on the door. Although general manager Rob Pelinka pointed to a potential consolidation trade to help the Lakers trim their roster, it doesn’t seem like the franchise is angling to make a needle-moving move.

But that hasn’t stopped the NBA trade rumor mill from connecting the Lakers to Los Angeles Clippers star Derrick Jones Jr.

The Lakers engaging in a deal with the Los Angeles Clippers would always be complicated. However, the situation inside the Clippers — surprise, surprise! — has been rather complicated lately.

Jones is one of three veteran stars that the Clippers need to decide their future after Kawhi Leonard’s departure. Sports Illustrated’s Cem Yolbulan believes Jones, as well as Kris Dunn and Max Strus, are veterans the Clippers would be better suited moving on from, which might be the exact opening the Lakers were hoping for.

“For the Clippers, there is a clear risk associated by giving contract extensions to these veterans,” Yolbulan wrote. “L.A. is asset-poor after the league took away five of their future first-round picks. They can’t afford to have negative-value contracts on their books. Instead, they need to be in the business of turning their positive-value contracts into draft picks. That is why exploring trades for Jones Jr. and Dunn now may be the right move.”

Lakers Receive Good News on Derrick Jones Potential Trade

Jones is on a team-friendly deal, which is a bonus. At roughly $10.4 million for the 2026-27 season, the Lakers may be poised to take him on.

“There are arguments for both sides. Some teams may prefer the flexibility of acquiring Jones Jr. on an expiring contract,” Yolbulan added. “Some might prefer to know how much they will be paying him in the following seasons so that they don’t overpay for him in the trade.”

At least one of Jones, Dunn and Strus may be moved by the Clippers. If they want to move based on salary commitment, then Strus would be the first one out the door given his much larger deal.

Jones’ deal comes after Strus’, which means that if only one player is expected to leave, then the Lakers may not get their speculated wing target. However, the Clippers don’t have much of a choice under current circumstances after the NBA stripped the franchise of five first round picks for cap-circumvention violations.

From the Clippers’ current point, there is really no long-term benefit of keeping a hold of Jones. They won’t be competing for a championship — they weren’t even doing that with Leonard — so they might as well jump on any opportunity to get their hands on any form of flexibility.

The Lakers could offer the Clippers pieces on low deals or future draft capital in exchange for Jones.

Jones Addition Would Upgrade L.A.’s Defense

The Lakers would be gaining a lot defensively with Jones. L.A. has sought an athletic wing who can stay in front of opposing forwards and still space the floor.

A 6-foot-6 forward, Jones is one of the better help defenders in the league, and that would be especially helpful to the likes of Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves, who are the engines of the offense.

Jones has already played alongside Doncic for the Dallas Mavericks, which makes the connection in the Lakers’ favor. If the Clippers decide they would rather collect draft capital than hand Jones an extension they may later regret, their city neighbours would be a desired landing spot.





