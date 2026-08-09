Lakers Major 4-Team Trade Pitch Reunites Luka Doncic & Klay Thompson

With Dallas Mavericks star Klay Thompson now at the center of offseason speculation, the Los Angeles Lakers have (predictably) entered the mix as a suitor for the four-time NBA champion.

The Lakers have been caught up in securing a starting power forward, with star free agent swingman Jonathan Kuminga frequently mentioned as the team’s top option, but upgrades to other areas on the roster isn’t necessarily off the table.

The Lakers are reportedly interested in Thompson, and Thompson, a five-time All-Star, is open to a late-career homecoming. Could the Lakers go after Thompson in a trade?

The Lakers Trade Idea That Lands Klay Thompson

In a hypothetical scenario, the Lakers dial up the Mavs, Pistons and Cavaliers to discuss a major four-team trade that shakes up all four rosters. Here’s a proposed framework that sends Thompson to the Lakers, while the Pistons and Cavs come away with some intriguing additions.

Lakers receive: Klay Thompson and Gary Harris

Pistons receive: Dennis Schroder and Jake LaRavia

Mavs receive: James Harden (via sign-and-trade; three-year, $100 million contract) Dalton Knecht, Bronny James and a 2031 second round pick (via LAL)

Cavs receive: Kyrie Irving and a 2028 second round pick (via DET)

The Mavs and Cavs swap point guards with Dallas also adding young depth. The Pistons add a secondary playmaker behind ascending superstar point guard Cade Cunningham. Meanwhile, the Lakers come away with Thompson and Harris, two veteran scoring options to come off the bench.

Of course, there are many simpler trade frameworks that could land Thompson in L.A. But we like to have fun with these trade machines here and there.

Should L.A. Wait for Klay or Act Now?

Thompson and the Lakers seem to have mutual interest, and the Mavs have reportedly explored deals for the 36-year-old sharpshooter. Thompson, who is entering the final season of his three-year deal, will hit unrestricted free agency next summer. But if the Lakers want Thompson, pursuing him now may be their best bet in keeping him away from other teams.

“At this point, it remains unclear if Klay Thompson — the Mavericks’ leading 3-point shooter in each of the past two seasons — will be back in Dallas for a third year,” The Athletic recently reported. “The Mavericks have explored his trade market but have yet to find a deal, multiple sources with rival teams told The Athletic on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss any potential negotiations. Thompson is owed $17.5 million this season and is set to become an unrestricted free agent in the summer of 2027.”

Other teams reportedly in the mix for Thompson, most notably the Miami Heat, rather wait for the two-time All-NBA performer to reach a buyout agreement in Dallas. But it doesn’t appear the Mavs are willing to let Thompson walk for no return.

“Amid speculation and people asking, Klay Thompson and the Mavs are not currently negotiating a buyout, sources confirmed to @ClutchPoints,” NBA insider Brett Siegel reported on X, formerly Twitter.

It likely wouldn’t take much for the Lakers to acquire Thompson. Perhaps a couple of young players and a pick or two would do it. The question is, how much is too much for Thompson when he is going to hit free agency in 10 months?