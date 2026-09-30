Lakers Get Great News as $49M Star Flexes ‘Jacked’ Body Before ’26 Season

For the better part of three years, there has been constant chatter around Luka Doncic’s body. Well, the Los Angeles Lakers superstar is finally here to shut down his critics.

Dating back to Doncic’s time with the Dallas Mavericks, many have been critical of the 27-year-old’s appearance and not taking his fitness seriously. This offseason, there was plenty of buzz about Doncic’s conditioned look, especially after photos of the Lakers star were released during the team’s trip to Slovenia during the offseason. Doncic still may not look like Giannis Antetokounmpo or former teammate LeBron James, but the great news for the Lakers is that the face of the franchise has noticeably transformed his physique.

Lakers Star Luka Doncic Captures Eyes With New-Look Build

On Tuesday, Bleacher Report’s X account posted a video of Doncic flexing during a Lakers media day photo shoot. The post’s caption read, “Luka looking JACKED heading into the season.”

In the video, it does appear that Doncic has had a physical transformation since he was last in a Lakers uniform at the beginning of April. Of course, Doncic has proven time and time again that he doesn’t need a majestic physique to dominate his opponents on the court, but this transformation will surely help the superstar guard take yet another step forward.

If fluffy Luka was a consensus top five player in the NBA, then what could a trim Luka be capable of?

Doncic is coming off one of his best seasons as a pro, averaging nearly 34 points per game and winning his second scoring title. After the Lakers revamped the roster around Doncic this summer, it is safe to say that the All-NBA guard has pressure on him to take his team to the promised land.

Doncic Not the Only to Turn Heads

If Doncic flexing his upgraded physique wasn’t enough to get Lakers fans hyped for the season, then Austin Reaves’ new look should.

According to Lakers reporter Jovan Buha, Reaves has bulked up since last season.

“I can confirm, Austin looks like he has put on some muscle,” Buha said Tuesday. “… I will ask Austin about how much muscle and weight he has put on, but I would guess somewhere between the 8-10 pound range. So, I can confirm Austin looks like he has filled out a bit. That is the update on his quads. I noticed it more with his arms; he just looks a bit stronger.”

Similar to Doncic, Reaves made headlines after a photo of him working out at the Lakers facility caught fans’ attention.

“I think it looks like Austin has been in the gym. I think there is a difference,” Lakers analyst Trevor Lane said when comparing that photo of Reaves to an older one. “What could this ultimately mean for the Lakers? This is a good thing for a player that the Lakers just spent a lot of money on in order to retain him in free agency. … Let’s say Austin Reaves has, indeed, put on a muscle. How is that going to help him if he’s gone from Austin, the guy that we see out there on the golf course all the time, and he still golfs plenty, to this guy now that looks significantly sturdier.”

We can confidently say that Doncic and Reaves being in the best shape of their careers is exactly what the Lakers could have hoped for. Already one of the most elite scoring duos in the league, Doncic and Reaves could create something promising for the purple-and-gold this season.