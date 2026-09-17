Lakers Could ‘Easily Cut Ties’ With Star 6’3″ Guard Despite New $19M Contract

The Los Angeles Lakers have done plenty of business in terms of additions so far this offseason. While there isn’t a way to tell if it’s a hit or miss before the season starts, the way they have been able to almost overhaul the roster from last season has been commendable.

However, not every player they brought into the fold this summer is sustainable. The likes of Walker Kessler and Quentin Grimes were added to address specific roster needs, but players like Collin Sexton were added as short-term depth pieces.

Sexton, 27, was signed by L.A. to a two-year deal as the franchise used the room exception after it had already exhausted cap space. According to Lake Show Life’s Svyatoslav Rovenchuk, Sexton’s deal is solid but not concrete.

“However, the Lakers could just as easily cut ties with him next summer in a similar fashion to how they handled Deandre Ayton recently. They could even do it sooner, if needed,” Rovenchuk wrote.

With the departure of Marcus Smart and Luke Kennard, the Lakers sought additional guard depth behind Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves. With Sexton, they’ve got a decent piece, but his stay in the organization would come down to how well he plays the bench role.

Lakers Could Trade New Addition Collin Sexton

Sexton split the 2025-26 season with the Charlotte Hornets and Chicago Bulls. He was mostly relegated to the bench, which could help ease his role into the Lakers system. However, compared to his last stints, L.A.’s main offensive outlet hierarchy, Doncic and Reaves are both guards.

Both the Lakers’ main guard options would be on the floor for significant minutes, which may limit Sexton to fewer minutes than usual.

“JJ Redick will get a proper opportunity to see if he can make it work with his new backup guard,” Rovenchuk added. “If the Lakers coach cannot find a way to effectively deploy Sexton on that end, he will not be in it for the long haul with Los Angeles.”

The offensive output won’t be an issue for Sexton; he is a solid scoring option even in a bench role. He averaged 14.2 points in 42 games for the Charlotte Hornets last season. His numbers have dropped from his Utah Jazz days, but as a backup, he could be helpful in the offense when Doncic or Reaves sit.

Defense is his hiccup, though, as Sexton hasn’t been the soundest defender in his NBA years despite his often tenacious effort. Both Doncic and Reaves were called out for defensive lapses during last season, and Sexton isn’t a player to fix that. It feeds into speculation that the Lakers may move him if a chance to get a more defense-minded guard opens up.

Finding a Role for Sexton

The Lakers need to stay competitive during non-Doncic and Reaves minutes on the floor. This was more evident in the last playoffs when both guards went down with injuries, with their Slovenian superstar not appearing at all in any of the games in the two rounds.

Despite the defensive concerns, Sexton brings an extra offensive presence that may be acceptable in the grand scheme of things.

“The question the Lakers will be asking themselves is how often can they deploy Sexton alongside one of Luka Doncic or Austin Reaves,” Rovenchuk added. “The eight-year vet is primed to be featured as either the sixth or seventh man in the rotation. That will inevitably have him matching minutes with one of those two.”

If Sexton remains committed to the role, the Lakers may be obliged to keep him around. After all, he is a relatively team-friendly deal.