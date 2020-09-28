Does Lamar Jackson Have a Wife? Is the Ravens QB Married?

Lamar Jackson does not have a wife but is in a long-term relationship with girlfriend Jaime Taylor. The Ravens quarterback keeps his relationship very private preferring not to post photos of Taylor on his social media accounts. With the exception of a 2019 interview with the Ravens website, Taylor prefers to stay out of the public eye.

Jackson has undergone one of the biggest transformations we have seen from a quarterback given the number of people that suggested he change positions coming out of Louisville as he transitioned to the NFL. Taylor praised Jackson’s ability to block out the outside noise admitting the quarterback “taught me how to handle criticism.”

“He’s taught me how to handle criticism,” Taylor noted to BaltimoreRavens.com. “I mean, I used to get mad when I’d read stuff. Then I’d look at him, and he’s just fine. He says, ‘Let them do the talking. You don’t have to say anything. Just show them.’”

Lamar’s Comments on Harry Potter Went Viral After the Couple’s Halloween Costumes

Jackson’s comments on Harry Potter went viral after the quarterback admitted that he tends to fall asleep during the lengthy movies. Jackson noted that Taylor wanted to have a Harry Potter theme for their 2019 Halloween costumes.

“Harry Potter. I was Harry,” Jackson explained to reporters when asked about his costume. “I thought it was pretty cool. My girl she wanted [to do a Harry Potter theme]. Had the little coat on, I felt like I was back at the wizard’s place. It was pretty dope. …I wouldn’t say I am [a fan of Harry Potter]. I watched a few movies but it’s pretty long. I get sleepy. I’ll be watching it for like a good hour then [I fall asleep]. Then Harry Potter start watching me.”

Lamar Added a Tattoo as a Tribute to His Family

Over the offseason, Jackson added a sizable tattoo on his chest with the word “Family” written above a football. The owner of Ace of Spades tattoo studio posted a picture of Jackson’s new ink along with an explanation of the quarterback’s thought process.

“Right before this quarantine I got the chance to link with the young south Florida legend himself @new_era8 mr MVP to get started on creating a monster piece we got a lot more in store for his story when it comes to the ink but we had to start it off with FAITH FAMILY AND FOOTBALL before anything else meeting this young man was definitely refreshing cause I can only name a handful of authentic ppl in the sports world,” the tattoo artist explained on Instagram.

Jackson is especially close to his mom Felicia Jones who spent time coaching him as a child. The Ravens quarterback opened up about his mother in an article he wrote for The Players’ Tribune calling her the “best coach I’ve ever had.”

“A lot of people helped me get better when I was young, but the best coach I’ve ever had was also my first one: Mom,” Jackson detailed. “And I’m not saying that just because she looked out for me and encouraged me to pursue football and all that stuff. I mean she actually made me grind to get better.”

READ NEXT: Drew Brees’ Wife Brittany Changes Stance on NFL Players Kneeling