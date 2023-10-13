Raiders Attempted to Trade for Dynamic 22-Year-QB: Report

Jimmy Garoppolo has gotten off to a rough start with the Las Vegas Raiders and leads the NFL with seven interceptions despite missing a game. However, if the team was able to get what it wanted, Garoppolo may not be starting right now.

According to former NFL quarterback turned ESPN analyst Dan Arlovsky, the Raiders were hoping to add former Ohio State star C.J. Stroud.

“We know they tried to get C.J. Stroud this past year,” Arlovsky said on the October 10 episode of “The Dan Patrick Show.”

According to a March 17 article from The Athletic’s Tashan Reed, the Raiders “explored” a trade with the Chicago Bears for the No. 1 pick before the Carolina Panthers made a deal. Based on what Orlovsky’s saying, it appears Las Vegas’ plan would’ve been to draft Stroud with the pick.

Based on early results this season, that would’ve been the right pick. Stroud set the record for most completions to start a career without an interception and has the Houston Texans competitive. Bryce Young has struggled with the Panthers and Anthony Richardson with the Indianapolis Colts keeps getting injured.

The Raiders have more talent on offense than the Texans do so he may be even better if he was in Las Vegas.

C.J. Stroud Hinted at Wanting to Join the Las Vegas Raiders

There may have been mutual interest between C.J. Stroud and the Raiders. In a February interview with Boardroom on TikTok, he said he wanted to throw to Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson’s favorite route runner in the NFL. Johnson has previously said that Raiders wide receiver Davnate Adams is his player so it’s possible that’s who Stroud was talking about.

The quarterback also revealed that some of his family was hoping he’d get drafted by the Raiders in an April interview with Your Boy Q. Obviously, Stroud is a Texan now and will be for a long time. It’s looking like the Raiders may have missed out on the next star quarterback.

CJ Stroud throws it up! TOUCHDOWNNNNNN Davante Adams‼️🗣️ Trade up for CJ! NEED HIM‼️🐐 pic.twitter.com/ylc2CP5JRN — Reigns Design (@ReignsDsn) February 14, 2023

Las Vegas Raiders Could Look to Address QB in 2024

If what Dan Orlovsky is saying is correct, the Raiders were interested in making a big move at quarterback this offseason. With the way Jimmy Garoppolo has been playing, they could be back in the quarterback business in 2024. Even if Garoppolo does improve his play, the Raiders do need a long-term option at quarterback.

Is that 2023 fourth-round pick Aidan O’Connell? It’s possible but not likely if the Raiders have a high draft pick next year. The 2024 draft class is loaded with high-end quarterback talent. USC’s Caleb Williams is the prize of the class and will almost certainly be taken at No. 1.

With the Raiders already having two wins, they may not have a chance to land Williams. The next option would be UNC’s Drake Maye. He’d likely be the No. 1 pick if Williams wasn’t in the same class. Michigan’s J.J. McCarthy and Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders could also be players to watch. The Raiders will have options in 2024 if they decide they need a new quarterback. The AFC West has too much quarterback talent for the Raiders to settle for average quarterback play.