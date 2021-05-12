David Carr Drops Cryptic Tweet About Possible Davante Adams-Raiders Pairing

Even if the Las Vegas Raiders don’t get involved in the Aaron Rodgers trade talk, it could open up a major door for them if he does end up getting traded. The team still doesn’t have a true No. 1 wide receiver. If Henry Ruggs and Bryan Edwards disappoint in Year 2, Las Vegas could be in the market for another wide receiver next offseason. Green Bay Packers superstar Davante Adams is heading into a contract year and the idea of playing with Jordan Love over Rodgers can’t be too appealing.

Adams recently appeared on The Herd with Colin Cowherd and got surprisingly candid over what his future holds.

“Potentially, potentially,” Adams replied to Cowherd when asked if Rodgers leaving could affect his Packers future. “That’s my guy. That’s the only guy that I’ve had other than that 2017 season when he got hurt. That’s the only guy that I’ve played with and we’ve built up a special connection over the years that has put us both in really good positions in our career, not that he needed me to come along for it because he was already in that spot. But we established a lot together, so it would change a lot, man. (That) doesn’t mean potentially I would be gone, but definitely would have to do some extra thinking if my guy wasn’t here.”

There’s only one other guy in the NFL who Adams has put up amazing numbers with in the past. He happens to be Raiders quarterback Derek Carr as they played at Fresno State together. Naturally, fans of the team already know about the connection and are starting to speculate that the wide receiver could reunite with his former college quarterback. David Carr, brother of Derek, noticed some of the speculation and made a very interesting comment about “people” being aware.

Raiders Should Keep a Close Eye on the Adams Situation

Adams may just be the best wide receiver in the NFL. He caught 115 passes in 2020 with 18 touchdowns. He’s developed into an unstoppable force with Rodgers throwing him the ball. The Raiders would be very wise to keep tabs on Adams as all the drama surrounding the Packers plays out.

Wide receivers of his caliber rarely become available and putting him on the field with Darren Waller would give Las Vegas a borderline unstoppable passing attack. Adams will cost a massive sum of money if he hits free agency but getting a future Hall of Fame talent when he’s just 29-years-old would certainly be worth the investment.

Carr & Adams Still Have Strong Relationship

A big thing working in the Raiders’ favor if they hope to convince Adams to join the team is his relationship with Carr. In two seasons together at Fresno State, they connected on 233 passes for 3,031 yards and 38 touchdowns. The two obviously have an amazing rapport.

When the Packers and Raiders have played against each other, Carr has been seen throwing some warm-up passes to Adams. They clearly have a strong relationship and it’s easy to see Adams wanting to reunite with his former teammate. A lot still has to happen but the Raiders need to be considered one of the favorites to land the wide receiver if he ends up leaving Green Bay.

