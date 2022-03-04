Raiders Rumors: 5-Time Pro Bowl Free Agent Buys $12 Million Vegas Mansion

In the coming weeks, Davante Adams is going to talk of the NFL. The superstar wide receiver for the Green Bay Packers is set to hit free agency and general manager Brian Gutekunst suggested that the team might not use the franchise tag on him. It’s still very possible that they do but if they don’t, Adams will be the biggest name to hit free agency in years.

The Las Vegas Raiders are the most obvious fit for him as he’s got a strong relationship with quarterback Derek Carr. The two played at Fresno State together and remain close friends. They’ve openly talked about wanting to play together. While it’s still a long shot that he’ll end up with the Raiders, fans will have to be excited about this latest development. According to Vital Vegas, Adams has purchased a $12 million home in “a fancy Las Vegas neighborhood.”

We honestly have no idea who this is, but we're told Davante Adams has purchased a $12 million home in The Ridges, a fancy Las Vegas neighborhood. — Vital Vegas (@VitalVegas) March 4, 2022

Obviously, this isn’t a confirmation that he’s signing with the Raiders. Adams can’t control what the Packers do with the franchise tag this offseason. That said, this is certainly an interesting development to keep an eye on.

ALL the latest Raiders news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Heavy on Raiders newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Raiders!

Hold Your Horses, Raiders Fans

There’s no doubt many will run with the news that Adams bought an expensive house in Las Vegas and act like it’s confirmed he’s signing with the Raiders. However, cold water should be thrown on that idea. It’s certainly possible that Adams will be a Raider by this time next month but a lot has to play out.

According to Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal, the home purchase doesn’t have anything to do with the Raiders.

Yes. But I wouldn’t read anything @Raiders related into it. https://t.co/V31Y492SZF — Vincent Bonsignore (@VinnyBonsignore) March 4, 2022

Adams is very rich and rich people invest in property. Las Vegas is a logical place to buy property considering the low taxes and desirable location. Back in 2020, there were rumors of Tom Brady buying a Las Vegas home, which was spun into him possibly signing with the Raiders. Everybody knows how that story ended.

This Only Helps the Raiders if Adams Hits Free Agency

Now, Adams buying a Las Vegas home only helps the chances he signs with the Raiders if he hits the open market. He now owns property where the team plays so moving there would be no issue. If the Packers actually let him test free agency, the Raiders should be considered one of the favorites to sign him.

Tony Pauline of Pro Football Network has previously reported that Adams is seeking $30 million a year in free agency. It’s more likely that he gets something in the $25 million a year range. Considering Nevada has no state income tax, going to the Raiders at a lesser price is easier to justify. Plus, the chance to play with Carr may soften up his asking price. There’s no way he’s taking anything less than $22 million a year and it remains to be seen if the Raiders are ready to pay that much money to a wide receiver. Things should get really interesting this offseason.

READ NEXT: Raiders Sign Ex-Eagles DB in First Roster Move Under Josh McDaniels

