Raiders’ $140 Million Star Deserves ‘Change of Scenery,’ Says Analyst

Despite the Las Vegas Raiders being on a two-game winning streak, Davante Adams is frustrated. Since he joined last season, the team has not won a game by more than nine points.

Las Vegas also struggles to beat good teams, and all of their wins this season have come against teams with losing records. In a piece about “Stars Who Deserve Change of Scenery” this year, Brad Gagnon of Bleacher Report listed Adams among the players.

“If the Raiders fall in Chicago and Detroit over the next two weeks and Adams keeps complaining, it’s entirely possible he winds up elsewhere,” Gagnon wrote in an October 20 column.

“And that’s certainly something you could argue the 30-year-old has earned after a hell of a decade in the NFL and just six playoff wins to show for it.”

It’s difficult to see the Raiders trading Adams while they have a 3-3 record but it’s clear he’s not thrilled with how the team has been looking.

What Did Davante Adams Say?

To Davante Adams, winning simply isn’t enough. He wants to be more involved and has just six catches for 74 yards combined across the last two games. The offense has struggled in both of those games as the defense led the team to wins.

Adams recently made it clear that he’s not OK with the team just skating by on close wins, which raised a lot of eyebrows.

“I’m a human being and I have extremely high standards for myself in this offense,” Adams said during his October 18 media availability.

“I’m sure people are thinking, ‘They won the game, why is there an issue?’ I mean, you see why it’s an issue. Y’all should know who I am, know what I’m about at this point … when you’re a player like me, mentally, my benchmark is not wins and losses, it’s greatness. So when I go out there, I expect to be able to have that ability to put that on tape and have an influence on the game. That’s my purpose for being here. I’m not here just to hang out; I came here to win and to do it the right way.”

Some took Adams’ comments as he only cares about his stats but what he’s really saying is that while winning is important, he wants the offense to be playing at a much higher level. He essentially confirmed that in an October 19 X post.

Simple. Thank you brother https://t.co/vYiOGMyhQs — Davante Adams (@tae15adams) October 19, 2023

Will Davante Adams Get Traded?

Though Davante Adams is clearly frustrated, there’s been no indication that he’s going to request a trade. Despite the team not playing well, they are 3-3 and still in the mix for a playoff spot. The offense has talent so if they start to click, the Raiders could have a solid team.

Las Vegas has two more games before the October 31 trade deadline so things could always change if they lose both of those games. However, for now, Adams doesn’t appear to be going anywhere. Hunter Renfrow seems to be a much more likely target to get traded in the coming weeks. Adams is a team captain so he’s going to be harsh sometimes. That doesn’t mean he wants to leave.