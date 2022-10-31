Raiders Questioned for Davante Adams Trade: ‘Is That the Best Move for Them?’

The Las Vegas Raiders‘ season is far from over but it’s looking like the team doesn’t have much left to play for after a 24-0 loss to the New Orleans Saints. The loss dropped them to 2-5 and they are tied for the second-least wins in the AFC. They are also in sole ownership of the last-place spot in the AFC West.

The Raiders made the playoffs last season with an interim head coach in Rich Bisaccia. This offseason, the team hired Josh McDaniels as head coach and traded for Davante Adams. Both moves were supposed to help them go from a playoff team to Super Bowl contenders. That hasn’t been the case and the Raiders are more likely to miss the playoffs than make it.

Adams has had some great moments early in his tenure with the team but he just hit a low point against the Saints. The five-time Pro Bowler had one catch for three yards, which was his worst game since 2016. In his last 56 games with Aaron Rodgers, Adams had three games where he accumulated less than 40 yards. He already has three with Derek Carr this season, via Josh Dubow.

The Raiders’ struggles aren’t Adams’ fault but perhaps the team would’ve been better off using their resources to add to the defense and offensive line. That’s what ESPN’s Kyle Brandy thinks.

“Was Davante the right move?” Brandt asked on “Kyle Brandt’s Basement.” “He’s a great player, and I know Derek Carr – they’re bros and all that – but was the right move at this time for their football team, after a really good season last year, ‘you know what we need, a really expensive wide receiver whose best football might be just about behind him. Just a little old. Not exactly like a 25-year-old coming off his first contract.’ That’s the best move for them?”

Was Trading for Adams a Mistake?

Adams is still a great player and the Raiders may be winless right now if he wasn’t on the roster. The team did need a new No. 1 wide receiver this offseason and he was the best available. Players like A.J. Brown and Tyreek Hill were eventually traded, also, but there’s no guarantee they would’ve wanted to be Raiders.

It’s not so easy to find a star wide receiver as the Packers are still trying to replace Adams. If the Raiders were able to keep their first and second-round picks this year, they likely would’ve drafted a wide receiver, an offensive lineman or a playmaker on defense. However, there are no obvious difference-makers who would’ve been available when the Raiders drafted. It’s easy to say that trading for Adams was a mistake when the team looks this bad but there’s no guarantee that new general manager Dave Ziegler knows how to draft. The Raiders were right to go for the sure thing even if the early results haven’t been great.

How Long Before Adams Get Fed Up?

If the Raiders are possibly feeling regret about the trade, there’s no doubt Adams is. The Packers didn’t lose more than four games in any of the previous three seasons with Adams. He’s already lost five this year with the Raiders.

He’s already shown plenty of frustration and even shoved a cameraman after the team’s loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Adams came to the Raiders to try and help bring a Super Bowl to the team he grew up rooting for. There’s no way he could’ve expected them to play this poorly. It’ll be interesting to see how composed he’ll be if the Raiders continue to lose games.