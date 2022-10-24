Davante Adams Goes Viral for Hilarious Trolling After Raiders Win

The Las Vegas Raiders are no longer in last place in the AFC following a 38-20 win over the Houston Texans on Sunday. Josh Jacobs will get most of the credit for the win thanks to a three-touchdown effort but Davante Adams played a big role, as well. The star wide receiver had eight catches for 95 yards.

This comes two weeks after it looked like Adams could get suspended for shoving an ESPN cameraman following the Raiders’ loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. He’s been charged with a city ordinance violation in the Kansas City Municipal Court and the NFL has decided to wait on a potential punishment until the legal process plays out.

In the meantime, Adams isn’t taking any more chances when he exits a stadium. After the team’s win over the Texans, Adams was seen being very careful leaving the field and having a bit of fun with the situation he finds himself in.

Davante Adams had to double check if the path was really clear this time when leaving the field 😅#RaiderNation #Raiders pic.twitter.com/lCV6vWsmzW — Logan Reever (@loganreever) October 24, 2022

The wide receiver doesn’t appear too concerned with the legal situation he faces. Many players have come out to defend him over the push but it remains to be seen how the court will handle things. Adams’ biggest concern will regard how the NFL decides to punish him when everything is figured out.

Adams Believes Raiders Are Growing

The Raiders got off to a horrific 0-3 start that nobody could’ve predicted. There was a lot of hype surrounding the team heading into the season but they were flat once games started being played. Fortunately for the team, they are starting to get hot. They’ve won two of their last three and the one loss came by one point against the Chiefs on the road. Despite the lackluster start, the Raiders are confident they can still make a run. Adams believes the team is just getting better each week.

“We’re not just goofballs and getting blown out every game,” Adams said after Sunday’s win. “We’ve had our shot in a lot of these games, pretty much all these games, at the end and we just didn’t pull it out. Now it’s showing, the growth that we’ve had and the great coaches that are locking us in on some of the details that can get us to perform like that, and we just have to keep that going.”

Adams Talks Mentality

Adams is mostly known as a great route runner with amazing hands but he does even more. He showed on Sunday how good he can be after the catch with 29 of 95 yards coming after the catch. Adams spoke about how he attacked every play.

“My mentality is I’m trying to scrape the pot clean every play,” Adams said. “I want to get out there and make the most out of each and every time I get the ball.

“I don’t always get to have the 58-yard touchdowns, so if I can get eight on the play rather than three or four, that’s what we’re after.”

Adams has been the real deal for the Raiders this season and his chemistry with quarterback Derek Carr is growing. If the team is going to get back into the playoff race, they’ll need Adams and running back Josh Jacobs to continue their elite play.