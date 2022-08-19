Recently Released Raiders WR Signs With AFC Contender: Report

The Las Vegas Raiders made their biggest roster cuts of training camp so far when they let go of five players. The most notable player to get cut was wide receiver Demarcus Robinson. The former Kansas City Chiefs deep threat was expected to make the team but quickly fell behind other wide receivers in training camp.

Luckily for him, there are plenty of teams that still need wide receiver help. It didn’t take long for Robinson to land on his feet. According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Baltimore Ravens are signing the wide receiver.

The #Ravens are expected to sign free agent WR Demarcus Robinson, per @KatzBrosSports. A new target for Lamar Jackson and a fresh start for Robinson, who met with Baltimore today and has agreed in principle. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 19, 2022

With the Ravens trading Hollywood Brown to the Arizona Cardinals this offseason, there’s a lack of dynamic playmakers at the position. Robinson isn’t a Pro Bowler but he’s proven he can stretch the field. This is a good landing spot for him as he will get plenty of opportunities to earn a role. The Ravens are a run-first team but they still pass the ball plenty. It’s never ideal for a player to have to move across the country during training camp but he’ll have a much bigger chance to carve out a role in Baltimore than he did in Las Vegas.

ALL the latest Raiders news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Heavy on Raiders newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Raiders!

Tyron Johnson Stole Robinson’s Thunder

The Raiders are top-heavy at wide receiver with Davante Adams and Hunter Renfrow, who both made the Pro Bowl last season. While they are two of the best wide receivers in the NFL, neither are considered field stretches. Robinson was the strongest candidate to be the Raiders’ deep threat this season but was outshined by another player.

Tyron Johnson has put together a very impressive training camp. He joined the Raiders during last season and failed to make an impact. It looks like that won’t be the case this season. He’s got 4.36 40-yard dash speed and appears to be coming into his own. If he can develop into a dependable deep threat, the Raiders wide receiver corps would have no weaknesses. Johnson is willing to do whatever he can to make the team.

“I wanted to be here. I want to make this team,” Johnson said recently, via Raiders.com. “Every day, just doing my job, working hard and being dependable. The guy that Josh [McDaniels] wants to put out there, he wants a dependable guy. A smart guy. Just being consistent and dependable will help me make this team.”

“I just want to have the overall game,” continued Johnson. “Route running, route depth, blocking – I want to showcase that I can do a lot more things than just speed.”

Don’t Sleep on Mack Hollins

Any wide receiver behind Adams and Renfrow is going to get overshadowed this season. Despite that, the Raiders could have a surprisingly deep group of wide receivers. Johnson isn’t the only wide receiver who has impressed in training camp. Mack Hollins has perhaps been an even bigger star.

The 6-foot-4 former Dolphin has impressed the coaching staff with his work ethic and has gained the respect of his teammates. Derek Carr likes to spread the ball around and he likes big targets. Don’t be surprised if Hollins puts together a surprisingly good year statistically.

READ NEXT: Raiders Predicted to Regret Not Signing 2-Time Pro Bowl Cornerback

