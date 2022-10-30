Raiders’ Derek Carr Predicted to Be QB for Other AFC Team in Future

2022 was supposed to be the year that Derek Carr proved to the world that he is one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL. He got reunited with college teammate Davante Adams, which finally gave him the elite wide receiver he’s been longing for. After seven games together on the Las Vegas Raiders, Carr has been underwhelming and just had one of the worst performances of his career against the New Orleans Saints.

The three-time Pro Bowler threw for 101 yards, no touchdowns and an interception en route to a 24-0 shutout. It was the type of game that has to make the Raiders question if they have the right quarterback going forward. The team gave him a contract extension in the offseason but they can get out of it for a brief period after the season ends.

There are still 10 games left to play for Carr to repair his image but some are already predicting him to be on a new team in the future. The most popular landing spot is the Indianapolis Colts.

Over the past three seasons following Andrew Luck’s retirement, the Colts have cycled through Philip Rivers, Carson Wentz and now Matt Ryan. Instead of drafting a long-term replacement, they keep trying proven veterans. Carr would certainly fit the mold but he’s a no-trade clause in his contract. Unless things really sour in Las Vegas, it’s hard to imagine he’d waive that. He’s said in the past that he would rather retire than play for another team. If the team continues to be this bad, he may want to rethink his position.

Carr Embarrassed by Lose

Carr has been part of a lot of bad teams since getting drafted by the Raiders in 2014. The last time he was shut out was when he was a rookie and the team lost to the Los Angeles Rams 52-0. This loss to the Saints is so much worse considering all the weapons he has to play with. He also doesn’t have an interim head coach right now. Carr was clearly dejected after the game.

“We can’t have that,” Carr said following the loss. “That right there is embarrassing and should have never happened, especially with the group of guys we have in that locker room.”

This is the worst loss of the season for the Raiders when they didn’t have the luxury of losing. They can still bounce back but it’s possible this is the game that sinks the team.

What Do the Raiders Do About QB Situation?

It’s true that the Raiders’ offensive line is atrocious but there were plenty of times when Carr held onto the ball too long before getting sacked. He doesn’t have any excuse to get shut out by the NFL’s second-worst scoring defense when he has Josh Jacobs, Davante Adams and Hunter Renfrow to work with. At a certain point, owner Mark Davis is going to want to make a change. Carr hasn’t proven he can play winning football consistently.

That isn’t to say that he’s a bad quarterback. He’s actually a very good quarterback. However, it might be best for both sides to have a fresh start if the Raiders continue to lose.