Derek Carr Has Reaction to Raiders Firing Josh McDaniels & Dave Ziegler

If there’s any player currently or previously involved with the Las Vegas Raiders who could’ve felt vindicated by head coach Josh McDaniels and general manager Dave Ziegler getting fired, it’s Derek Carr. He was the team’s starting quarterback for nine years before getting benched by McDaniels and cut by Ziegler.

However, he decided to take the high road when asked about the news.

“I’ve been through it, and this business is so tough that we forget the human side of things,” Carr told reporters during his November 1 media availability. “So, my heart is for Josh and Dave and with my friends over there dealing with another change. That’s – I lost count of how many coaches it was for me at that point. There’s another change for those guys to go through – a new scheme to learn, a new philosophy. That doesn’t make it easy as a player, but at the end of the day, nobody cares. You keep it pushing. I wish Dave and Josh the best. As they know, and I’ve told them, I wish them the absolute best. So, to see that it’s hard. It breaks your heart for their families.”

Carr isn’t harboring any ill will toward Zielger and McDaniels despite how things ended in Las Vegas. He believes that the two will be OK.

“At the end of the day, it’s a business,” Carr said. “They know that and they’ll be fine and move on. They’ll have jobs in this league for sure.”

Derek Carr reacts to the firing of #raiders Josh McDaniels and Dave Ziegler. "My heart is for Josh & Dave, and for my friends over there dealing with another change." via @nofnetwork pic.twitter.com/mVHEWeYXxH — wifiwillie (@realwifiwillie) November 1, 2023

Mac Jones Addresses Josh McDaniels News

Unlike Derek Carr, Mac Jones had a lot of success with Josh McDaniels when they were both with the New England Patriots. Under McDaniels as a rookie in 2021, Jones threw for 22 touchdowns and 13 interceptions while making a Pro Bowl.

Since the coach left, Jones has thrown 19 touchdowns to 19 interceptions in 22 games and has gone 8-14 in those starts. He made sure to praise McDaniels amid the news of his firing.

“I have a lot of respect for Josh and his family,” Jones said during his November 1 media availability. “I had a great experience with him and, like you said, we have a good relationship and it’s a tough part of the business. Like I said, I have a lot of respect for Josh and his family and what he’s done for this place, and all that too. So, definitely, thoughts are with him.”

What’s Next for Josh McDaniels & Dave Ziegler?

It’s hard to envision a scenario where Josh McDaniels is a head coach again. He’s gone 20-33 across stints with the Raiders and Denver Broncos. He’s a better offensive coordinator than a head coach. He should be able to get another job as an offensive coordinator in the near future. The obvious fit is a return to the Patriots with Bill Belichick. The two have won six Super Bowls together and are clearly better together than they are apart.

For Dave Ziegler, a return to the Patriots could also be on the table. If not, he should be able to get a job in another front office. He’ll have to work his way back up before he gets another shot at being a general manager. He had less than two years with the Raiders so his reputation isn’t completely tarnished but he’s got work to do if a team is going to make him in charge again.