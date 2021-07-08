Derek Carr Implies He’d Challenge Tom Brady to a Fight Over Comments

Who wouldn’t thought a throwaway comment from Tom Brady would cause such a stir online?

The future Hall of Famer quarterback made headlines recently when he was on HBO’s The Shop. He referred to the quarterback for one of the teams that passed him up in free agency last year as “that motherf***er.” There’s been rampant speculation on who he was talking about and Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr has been caught in the crossfire. The Raiders were among the teams linked to Brady last year but didn’t end up going after him.

It was speculated that Carr could’ve been the “motherf***er” that Brady was referring to. However, that’s not the case. Carr says that he’s heard that Brady wasn’t talking about him but made it clear that they would’ve had issues had he been.

“From what I know, it wasn’t me, which is good,” Carr said on Brother from Another Wednesday.

“If it was, I’ve gotten in enough trouble trying to challenge people to fights. But, as a man, Tom, I know you got the rings, but if it’s not me then we’re good. What I heard, it wasn’t me, and so I’m good with that.”





Play



Derek Carr wants to be a Las Vegas Raider 'for life' | Brother From Another Derek Carr joins Michael Smith and Michael Holley to talk about the Las Vegas Raiders, rumors involving Tom Brady and supporting Carl Nassib after he came out. #NBCSports #BrotherFromAnother #DerekCarr » Watch Brother From Another live on Peacock weekdays at 3pm ET: peacocktv.com » Subscribe to Brother From Another: youtube.com/brotherfromanother?sub_confirmation=1 Michael Holley and Michael Smith… 2021-07-08T00:15:00Z

Carr Once Challenged Analyst to Fight

What Carr was referencing in those previous comments was the time he got in a social media scuffle with ESPN’s Max Kellerman and Stephen A. Smith. He asked UFC President Dana White if he could set up fights for pro athletes to fight people in the media.

@ufc @danawhite hey how do I challenge a couple of these clowns on tv to a fight? I think we should start a business together. Where pro athletes can challenge some of these people to an octagon fight until they give us an answer…. You don’t know me… stop lying. — Derek Carr (@derekcarrqb) January 23, 2019

That obviously didn’t go over very well so Carr dropped it. However, a Carr versus Brady fight would be great to watch. As great as Brady is at football, Carr is younger, faster and probably stronger than him. He’d have the advantage in a fight.

Brady Was Likely Talking About Ryan Tannehill

While Brady will never admit who he was referring to, it was most likely Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill, according to NFL insider Benjamin Allbright.

RT17 — Benjamin Allbright (@AllbrightNFL) June 22, 2021

That would make sense considering Brady has a prior relationship with Titans head coach Mike Vrabel. Though Tannehill has strong together a couple of strong seasons in a row now, he was long considered a draft bust. Carr can rest easy knowing that the greatest quarterback to ever play likely wasn’t throwing shade at him.

In the end, things worked out for Brady. He won a Super Bowl with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the team gave him pretty much everything he could want. There are no guarantee things would’ve played out the same had he went elsewhere. It’s hard to imagine the Raiders could’ve won a Super Bowl with Brady at the helm. They had one of the NFL’s worst defenses and he wasn’t about to start rushing the passer. For the Titans, they have to feel good right now. They recently landed Julio Jones in a trade and should be Super Bowl contenders next season.

