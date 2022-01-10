Raiders QB Derek Carr Posts Tribute to Wife Ahead of Week 18 Game

This past season has been an absolute rollercoaster for the Las Vegas Raiders, but through all the drama, the franchise has a chance to stamp their ticket to the postseason with a win over the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 18.

Leading up to the Raiders’ primetime evening matchup on Sunday, January 9, quarterback Derek Carr took a moment to honor his wife, Heather Carr, who is the mother of their four children.

The last time Carr shared a photo of Heather on his Instagram page was back in June 2021, when the family took a trip to watch the Las Vegas Knights at the T-Mobile Arena, but the 30-year-old NFL star made sure to wish his wife a happy birthday before Sunday’s night’s game.

“Happy birthday to our queen 👑 @heathercarr4 I love you!” Carr captioned a photo of Heather and their three sons, Dallas, Deker, Deken, and daughter, Brooklyn.

Heather Carr Regularly Attends Raiders Games With All 4 Children in Tow

While it seems like it would be difficult to wrangle four young children to watch a football game, Heather Carr makes it look easy. Carr’s wife and kids don’t just attend home games at Allegiant Stadium, the family travels for away games, too.

This past season, Heather Carr took the couple’s children to watch their NFL star father play against the Cowboys in Dallas and the Giants at the Meadowlands.

Heather Carr also likes to post moving tributes to Carr on Instagram, where she has 50,700 followers. For the ninth anniversary, she shared a photo of the couple and wrote, “Happy 9th Anniversary my love! I love you more today than the day we met! I’m thankful to be your Queen 👑.”

Carr & His Wife Met While Students at Fresno State

Heather Carr has been her husband’s biggest long before he was drafted by the Raiders in the second round of the 2014 NFL Draft. However, their relationship didn’t exactly get off to a smooth start.

Carr initially met his future wife when she was working as a waitress at the restaurant BJ’s Brewery. Derek’s pick-up line was not the smoothest, but it did grab her attention.

“I had like diamond earrings in my ear and I had them both, I knew I did,” Heather recalled to ABC 7 back in 2013. “And he said, ‘Why are you only wearing one earring?’ And it made me check my ears. And I was like, ‘That’s your pick up line?’ [It worked] it did work. I talked to him.”

The two started as friends but their relationship went to the next level after Heather, who’s a devout Christian, wrote Derek a letter about his actions during their early days at Fresno State.

“It said you’re not being the person I thought you were,” Derek recalled in 2017, per Raiders Wire.

Carr said Heather’s letter helped him acknowledge that he had strayed from his strong Christian faith during his first two years at college, and from what his grandparents, both of who are Pentecostal pastors, taught him growing up.

“I’ve lived the other life,” Carr told ABC 7. “And I’ve lived the life the bible teaches. I can tell you right now I am more stable and more sturdy. And I’ve got a lot more joy and peace. I would never trade any one of those nights for a night just sitting here watching football with them.”

