Blockbuster Trade Proposal Has Raiders Landing Potential ’15-Year Franchise QB’

The Las Vegas Raiders currently hold the No. 11 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, which will put them out of range of getting one of the top two quarterbacks. USC’s Caleb Williams and UNC’s Drake Maye are widely expected to be selected within the first five picks.

If the Raiders are in the market to add a quarterback and they have their eyes on one of the top guys, the team will likely need to trade up. Dalton Miller of Pro Football Network pitched a trade that sends the Raiders’ 2024 first and second-round picks along with a 2025 first-round pick and a 2025 second-round pick to the Arizona Cardinals for the No. 3 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

With this pick, Las Vegas would select Maye.

“Does this feel like a ton to give up? Yes, it absolutely does,” Miller wrote in a December 9 mock draft. “However, we saw the Texans trade a similar package a season ago for the same pick from No. 12, and they weren’t paying the quarterback tax.

“The Raiders have other needs, sure, but until they have a quarterback on the roster, the rest doesn’t mean much of anything. If Maye can develop into the player we believe he can be, they could trade their entire draft, and it would be worth it for a 15-year franchise QB.”

Is Drake Maye’s Draft Stock Falling?

Heading into the 2023 season, thoughts were very high on Drake Maye. However, his production has dropped off a bit. After throwing for 4,321 yards with 38 touchdowns to just seven interceptions in 2022, his starts aren’t as striking this year. He’s thrown for 3,608 yards with 24 touchdowns and nine interceptions.

Those aren’t poor numbers but they aren’t nearly as strong as 2022. Regardless, expectations are still high for Maye. He’s got the prototypical size for an NFL quarterback at 6-foot-4 and 229 pounds. He can also make plays with his legs as he has 16 rushing touchdowns combined across the last two seasons.

His arm talent might also be second to none in this year’s draft class. He’s got very good arm strength and elite accuracy. He has all the tools that a team would want to see out of a modern-day quarterback. Though Caleb Williams is likely to be the first quarterback taken in the 2024 NFL Draft, there’s a chance that Maye will end up being the better football player in the long run.

Drake Maye. 55 yards, no hitch, with pace. pic.twitter.com/OdexmQH2KF — Benjamin Solak (@BenjaminSolak) December 9, 2023

Is This a Fair Trade for Drake Maye?

Giving up four high draft picks to get an unproven quarterback is certainly a big risk. The Carolina Panthers probably aren’t thrilled about the fact that they gave up a haul to get Bryce Young in 2023. However, the Raiders may not have a choice but to take a gamble.

They are in a division with Justin Herbert and Patrick Mahomes, who are both under 30. That’s to mention that the AFC is loaded with young quarterback talent. While Aidan O’Connell has shown some promise, he doesn’t have the upside to compete with many of the top quarterbacks in the AFC.

Drake Maye would give the Raiders a chance at having an elite quarterback, which is something they haven’t had since Rich Gannon retired. Franchise quarterbacks are worth a lot and giving up picks to get one is a small price to pay for a player who could change the direction of the team in a major way.