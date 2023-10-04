Ex-Raiders Team Captain Lands Contract With Bears

After not signing with a team this offseason, veteran safety Duron Harmon has finally gotten a contract. The Chicago Bears announced on October 3 that they are signing Harmon directly to the active roster.

#Bears roster move:

We have signed DB Duron Harmon to our active roster. — Bears Communications (@BearsPR) October 3, 2023

Harmon spent last season with the Las Vegas Raiders where he was named a team captain and started in 16 of 17 games. He also tied for the team lead in interceptions with two. Harmon originally came into the NFL as a third-round pick of the New England Patriots in 2013.

He won three Super Bowls in seven years in New England. He’s 32 now but he has a very limited injury history. He has not missed a game since he was a rookie. He’s one of the most durable players in the NFL.

Harmon is a smart addition for a Bears team that is struggling mightily right now. The Carolina Panthers are the only other team in the league right now that hasn’t won a game. Harmon is a proven leader who should help a struggling young team. Head coach Matt Eberflus could be playing for his job right now so he needs dependable players to help turn this thing around before he’s let go.

Tre’von Moehrig Stepping Up

It was a bit of a surprise when the Raiders decided not to bring Duron Harmon back this season considering he started 16 games last year. Former second-round pick Tre’von Moehrig is starting to show why the team didn’t re-sign the veteran.

He’s coming off a strong performance in Week 4 against the Los Angeles Chargers where he led the team with six tackles and grabbed an interception. Defensive coordinator Patrick Graham spoke about what has gone into Moehrig’s improved play.

“Tre’von, just working hard in the classroom and on the practice field,” Graham told reporters during his October 3 media availability. “And the conversations he’s having with – whether it’s Chris [Ash] and Simo [Jason Simmons] in terms of the coaches, getting insight from Josh [McDaniels] … and the quarterbacks. I’m sure he’s talking to those guys, too, just to get – the safety position, you got to be an information gatherer.”

Graham also went on to compare playing safety to playing quarterback.

“I know with myself just talking to him, the football maturity, just the position takes a little while in terms of just to see all the different looks from that position,

Graham added. “I think I’ve compared it before – never coached the position – but similar to a quarterback; just getting to see more and more looks. That’s how you become more comfortable with it.”

Patrick Graham Praises Second Half Improvement

The Raiders’ defense had an atrocious first half against the Chargers but came out in the second half and shut them out. It ended up being the most impressive defensive performance from the team this season.

Patrick Graham praised his players for stepping up in the second half.

“I was proud of how we fought in the second half, the poise and the resolve the players showed,” Graham said. “It’s something we’ve seen from those guys throughout spring, training camp, practices during the season.

“But I’m really proud of that, it’s something to build on. Again, each week is different, but we can see some progress in terms of third downs, the running game, and the tackling was better in the second half.”