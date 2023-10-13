Raiders Have Made Decision on Potentially Adding Broncos’ Pro Bowl DE: Insider

The Las Vegas Raiders need some pass rush help following the release of defensive end Chandler Jones earlier in the season. A notable one just became available to the team.

According to an October 13 X post from NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Denver Broncos are releasing two-time Pro Bowler defensive end Frank Clark after failing to find a trade partner. He has 58.5 career sacks and would be a logical player for the Raiders to target.

However, it looks like there’s no interest, according to Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal. In an October 13 X post, Bonsignore responded to a fan asking if the Raiders had an interest in Clark and he simply wrote, “Not happening.”

Clark is 30 and hasn’t had more than 6.0 sacks in a season since 2019. He has also dealt with a series of off-the-field issues throughout his career. The Raiders may believe they could find better options but the fact that Clark is set to be an outright free agent makes him easier to land. Regardless, it appears Las Vegas has plans to go in a different direction.

Other DEs Las Vegas Raiders Could Target

Frank Clark isn’t the only option who could be available to the Raiders. There are some solid options in free agency. Robert Quinn could be a player for them to target. He has 102.0 career sacks. However, he’s 33 now and 1.0 sack last season. He did reach 18.5 sacks in 2021 so there could be some juice there. He’d be a low-risk free agent addition.

Carlos Dunlap could be another free agent to consider. He’s 34 but did have 4.0 sacks last season. He’s not going to light up the stat sheet but he’s proven to that he can still get after the passer.

If the Raiders prefer to look to the trade market, New York Giants defensive lineman Leonard Williams makes a lot of sense. He can play defensive end and defensive tackle and has experience under Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham. He had his best season under the coach in 2020 when he had 11.5 sacks. He’s in a contract year so he could be a buy-low option for the Raiders.

Bill Belichick Praises Maxx Crosby

The Raiders play a struggling New England Patriots offense in Week 6. Defensive end Maxx Crosby is off to a strong start to the season and could have a field day against Mac Jones.

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick is arguably the greatest defensive mind in NFL history and he had some high praise for Crosby.

“A very, very disruptive guy. Causes a lot of problems in the running game and the passing game, led the league in TFLs last year. Just a very disruptive guy,” Belichick said ahead of the matchup, via Raiders.com.

Running back Ezekiel Elliot also took note of how well Crosby is playing.

“I think it all starts with 98. He’s a great player, one of the best pass rushers in the league. Not only pass rusher but versus the run too. It all starts there. We’ve got to try to find a way to neutralize him,” Elliot said.

The Raiders defense is looking improved this season and much of that is thanks to Crosby’s efforts.