Recently Traded Raider Happy to Be With Organization That ‘Wins’

It’s been a rough last four years for the Las Vegas Raiders. Back in 2016, it looked like the team was building an emerging powerhouse. The team made the playoffs with a 12-4 record and was littered with young talent all over the roster. They were set up to be a good team for a long time.

The Raiders have not made the playoffs since that season. Gabe Jackson was one of the few players on the roster that was part of that team, but Las Vegas traded him to the Seattle Seahawks recently. Though he was a loyal soldier for the team for years, he sounds pretty excited to leave a losing franchise to join one that hasn’t had a losing season since 2011.

“All I know is I’m excited to join the 12s and meet my other brothers,” Jackson said, via the team’s official website. “(I’m excited about) the team, the players that I know are there, the coaching staff, the fan base, the 12s. I remember playing against them and how loud it gets there. They win. I want to be a part of an organization that’s like that.”

This probably isn’t a direct dig at the Raiders but it certainly brings attention to the fact that the team just hasn’t won enough games.

Jackson Feels Like a Rookie Again

While it’s disappointing for Raiders fans to see Jackson join another team, he certainly paid his dues. He’s only been to the playoffs once in seven years but has played through injuries and stayed loyal to the team. He feels rejuvenated by the fact that he gets a fresh start.

“It almost feels like draft day, I feel like I’m a rookie all over again,” Jackson said. “I get to go somewhere and meet new people, and just start over.”

The Seahawks have been desperate for offensive line help and Jackson will certainly bring it. It will be interesting to see how he does protecting Russell Wilson. Derek Carr is very quick to get rid of the ball while Wilson is known for extending plays. It could make Jackson’s job a lot more difficult.

Jackson Highlights Major Issue With Raiders

The Raiders have exactly one winning season since 2002. Jon Gruden has had three seasons to get the team back into the playoffs and has failed. At a certain point, Las Vegas needs to build a consistent winner, especially since they are in a new market.

Owner Mark Davis has only one winning season since taking over the Raiders. He’s made a series of questionable decisions. The hiring of Reggie McKenzie was fine at first but quickly turned into a disaster. Outside of his 2014 draft haul, he was a complete mess in the draft. So far, it looks like firing Jack Del Rio in favor of Gruden has also been a mistake. The coach may have a Super Bowl championship under his belt but that was a long time ago. If the Raiders don’t start winning soon, it might be time to make some massive changes once again.

