Trade Proposal Swaps Raiders WR for Former Defensive Rookie of the Year

Hunter Renfrow has no role on the Las Vegas Raiders offense. Through five games, he has nine targets for five catches.

Due to the fact that the team isn’t using him, Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report pitched a trade idea that would see Renfrow involved in a trade package that sends Washington Commanders defensive end Chase Young to Las Vegas.

“The 24-year-old has compiled three sacks and 15 quarterback pressures in only four games this season, making him an attractive target for teams in need of pass-rush help,” Knox wrote in the October 11 column.

“The Raiders should be interested, though it would take more than a complementary player like Renfrow to get a deal done with Washington.”

Young was the Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2020 but is coming off back-t0-back lackluster seasons that were derailed by injuries. He played nine games in 2021 and three games last season, having accumulated 1.5 sacks in that time. Young appears to be poised for a bounce-back season but the Commanders could find a worthwhile trade for him.

The Raiders need pass rush help following the release of Chandler Jones. Renfrow likely isn’t enough to get Young to the team by himself but if Las Vegas also tacked on a third-round pick, it may be enough for Washington to listen.

Chase Young is BACK 🪖 3.0 sacks

🪖 27 pressures (T-4th)

🪖 21.9% pressure percentage (3rd) pic.twitter.com/8Pd1177DIG — PFF (@PFF) October 10, 2023

Is Hunter Renfrow on His Way Out?

Hunter Renfrow played just 19 snaps in Week 5 against the Green Bay Packers, which accounted for just 30% of offensive snaps. That’s the second time this season he didn’t get more than 30% of the offensive snaps in the game.

Not only are they not getting him the ball when he’s on the field, but head coach Josh McDaniels seems to not want him taking many snaps. Renfrow is on a $32 million contract right now so it doesn’t make sense to keep him around if he’s not going to be on the field. Renfrow is two years removed from making a Pro Bowl and catching 103 passes. For whatever reason, he’s not a fit under McDaniels. It could be time for the Raiders to move on before the October 31 trade deadline.

Josh McDaniels Talks Offensive Struggles

Hunter Renfrow isn’t the only player on offense who is struggling. The offense as a whole has been very bad. The Raiders are the only team in the NFL that hasn’t scored over 20 points in a game yet. In fact, they are only the fifth team since 2010 to score less than 20 points in every game through Week 5.

Head coach Josh McDaniels‘ background is on the offensive side of the ball so the team’s struggles are concerning, especially with so much talent on offense. However, McDaniels isn’t worried and thinks the group will continue to improve.

“We’ve got to do a lot of things a little bit better,” McDaniels said during his October 10 media availability. “There’s no one answer. We’ve had stretches where we’ve run the ball well, we’ve had stretches where we’ve thrown it well, we’ve had stretches where we’ve protected well, we’ve had stretches where we’ve scored in the red zone. And then we have just enough plays here and there to stop us from really getting into a consistent rhythm. … Hopefully, our best is in front of us.”