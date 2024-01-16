Raiders Projected to Cut Fan Favorite to Save $8.1 Million

The Las Vegas Raiders are undergoing some changes in the front office this offseason, which means that anything could happen with the current roster. One player who is likely on the move is wide receiver Hunter Renfrow.

The Raiders are expected to move on from the former Pro Bowler this offseason in an effort to save some salary cap, per Bleacher Report.

“Hunter Renfrow was not a fit with Josh McDaniels and the move to interim coach Antonio Pierce didn’t help matters,” the BR NFL Scouting Department in a January 16 column. “Renfrow appeared in all 17 games this season but still only finished with 25 receptions for 255 yards and no touchdowns. He had minimal involvement in the offense and is certainly not the player he was when he signed a two-year, $23.9 million extension in 2022.

“The Raiders could try to find a trade partner. They reportedly got “very close” to trading Renfrow to the New Orleans Saints ahead of the trade deadline, but it’s more likely that they will have to just cut him and take the $8.1 million in cap savings.”

The Raiders have Renfrow a two-year, $32 million contract extension in 2022 but he’s only managed to catch 61 passes for 585 yards combined since signing the deal. It may be best for both sides if Renfrow gets a fresh start.

Where Could Hunter Renfrow End Up?

As Bleacher Report pointed out, the Saints were in the mix to trade for Hunter Renfrow during the season. New Orleans makes a ton of sense for the wide receiver. He’s from the South and had his best years playing with quarterback Derek Carr. There’s also talk of Jon Gruden joining the Saints staff.

It’s a logical landing spot for Renfrow and it’s easy to see him having success again. He caught 103 passes in 2021 in a Gruden offense led by Carr. He’d be a much better fit with the Saints. That said, there should be some interest in him around the league. The New York Jets may want to give Aaron Rodgers another weapon and the Kansas City Chiefs are desperate to give Patrick Mahomes more help.

While the Saints are the obvious landing spot, there could be other teams out there willing to pay him more money so it remains to be seen what he might do if he’s released.

I will not stand for the Hunter Renfrow slander, Unc! @Realrclark25 pic.twitter.com/tPobPPER5W — Will Compton (@_willcompton) August 23, 2022

Any Chance Hunter Renfrow Stays in Las Vegas?

It seems likely that Hunter Renfrow has played his last game as a Raider. He essentially admitted that prior to the team’s Week 18 game against the Denver Broncos. However, the Raiders are going to have a new offensive playcaller in 2024 and likely a new quarterback, as well.

Whoever the new offensive coordinator is may prefer to keep Renfrow around. Perhaps he’d be willing to restructure his contract in order to stay but he may also prefer a fresh start. It’s unlikely the Raiders are willing to keep him at his current $13.68 million cap hit for 2024. He’s certainly going to be a player to watch in the coming weeks.

Renfrow has been a fan-favorite since he joined the team in 2019 but it’s looking like he can’t get open as often as he was able to earlier in his career. Time will tell if that was due to the playcalling or if he’s lost a step.