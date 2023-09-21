Raiders’ Jimmy Garoppolo Sends Message on Hunter Renfrow Amid Rough Start

Hunter Renfrow has received one target in two games this season, but it’s not all of his fault, according to Las Vegas Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels. The coach says the offense has to do a better job of getting him the ball and now it’s on quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo to make it happen.

Garoppolo had a chance to discuss Renfrow’s slow start and is hoping to get him more involved.

“I think there’s going to be some opportunities,” Garoppolo said during his September 20 media availability. “Really just about getting the ball in space, letting those guys run with it, get some yards after the catch, and Hunter’s one of the best at that. So, he’s been doing a great job man, just have to find him with the ball.”

Renfrow is just two years removed from having 103 receptions in a season. He dropped to just 36 last year and hasn’t gotten off to a hot start this season. It appears the Raiders are going to try and get him more involved in Week 3 against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Hunter Renfrow Addresses Lackluster Start

Hunter Renfrow was a focal point of the Raiders’ offense over the first three seasons in the NFL. With Davante Adams now on the team, he’s no longer the top wide receiver option. However, the team gave him a two-year, $32 million contract extension last year so they need to get him more involved.

Renfrow is trying to make an impact but he’s not really sure what else to do.

“I’m not sure,” Renfrow told the media on September 20 when asked what he makes of the lack of target through two games, via ESPN. “I’m just trying to do my job, to be honest. Yeah. And then just trying to have a good week of practice, and then, hopefully, the ball finds me on Sundays. That’s all I can do.”

Renfrow is frustrated that he hasn’t been getting a lot of looks but he’s more frustrated that the offense has scored a total of 27 points in two games.

“It’s frustrating when we’re not doing what we need to do as an offense, you know, and I feel like I can help some,” Renfrow said. “But the frustrating part is not moving the ball down the field like we’re capable of doing.”

The Bills show Cover 3 pre snap and roll it into a Cover 2 post snap, Jimmy Garoppolo doesn't see Hunter Renfrow wide open in the middle of the field.. You can't win like this. #RaiderNation pic.twitter.com/wedj9vQk8B — Sanjit T. (@Sanjit__T) September 18, 2023

Mick Lombardi Says Hunter Renfrow Has Been Part of the Game Plan

Josh McDaniels isn’t the only coach who is saying that they’ve had plans to get Hunter Renfrow involved. Offensive coordinator Mick Lombardi says that the team was planning for Renfrow to have big roles in the first two games.

“Over two games, it is what it is, we always look to get everybody involved. Hunter was a big part of the game plan in Week 1 and Week 2, and every player in a skill position will be in Week 3,” Lombardi said during his September 19 media avaiblilty. “He’s not deterred, we’re not deterred, we’re just gonna go out there and keep going and try to get some production. And really at the end of the day, we care about team production, not individual production, so if we’re seven of eight on third down and he doesn’t have a target or Davante [Adams] doesn’t have a target, they’d much rather win the game than get the individual production.”

It appears that the reason Renfrow has been invisible through two games could be due to a lack of chemistry with Jimmy Garoppolo. Perhaps the two will be able to build a stronger connection as the season goes on.