Raiders Will Try to Trade $32 Million Fan Favorite: Insider

The Las Vegas Raiders are likely to undergo some big changes this offseason and one of the players on the outside looking in is wide receiver Hunter Renfrow. He’s coming off a season where he had just 25 catches despite playing in all 17 games.

Renfrow is set to have a $13.68 million salary cap hit next season but it would only be a $5.5 million dead cap hit if he’s cut. According to Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal, the Raiders will try to trade the wide receiver but he’s likely not on the team in 2024 regardless.

“The Raiders will at least look to trade their veteran wide receiver before releasing him,” Bonsignore wrote in a February 16 mailbag.

“But if Renfrow is unwilling to renegotiate the terms of the last year of his contract — he is scheduled to make $11.153 million — he should be cut sometime this spring.”

Renfrow has been a fan favorite of the Raiders for years and it looked like he was becoming a star after making the Pro Bowl in 2021. However, he’s declined in recent years and hasn’t been getting open as often as he did. Unless he’s willing to change his contract drastically, he’ll almost certainly be playing elsewhere in 2024.

Any Chance Hunter Renfrow Return to Las Vegas?

Hunter Renfrow is only 28 and doesn’t have an extensive injury history. It’s possible that he simply wasn’t a fit in Josh McDaniels‘ offense. The Raiders hired Luke Getsy as offensive coordinator this offseason, who will be installing a completely new offense.

It’s possible that Getsy could envision a role for Renfrow but the problem facing the former Pro Bowler is that the Raiders have multiple receivers who can play in the slot. Davante Adams does a lot of damage in the slot and Jakobi Meyers mostly played in the slot before coming to Las Vegas.

Renfrow isn’t the most athletic wide receiver but he was able to make plays due to elite route running and great hands. However, he hasn’t been able to get open much the last two seasons and hasn’t been able to make the spectacular catches like he was able to before. It might be best for both sides if Renfrow gets a fresh start elsewhere. A reunion with Derek Carr on the New Orleans Saints would make a lot of sense and could be just what the wide receiver needs.

Las Vegas Raiders Hire Assistant QBs Coach & RBs Coach

The Raiders’ coach staff is starting to take shape and the team is currently filling up the final openings. According to a February 18 X post from ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the team is naming Fred Walker as assistant quarterbacks coach. He’ll be one of the few assistant coaches the team has retained.

#Raiders expected to name Fred Walker assistant quarterbacks coach, per sources. Vegas didn’t retain many offensive coaches but it keeps Walker, who was an offensive assistant for the team the last two seasons. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) February 19, 2024

The Raiders have also filled their running backs coach opening as they are hiring former Auburn assistant coach Carnell Williams, per a February 17 X post from Mike Gittens of The War Rapport.

Per a source, Former Auburn Assistant Coach Carnell Williams will accept a job with the Las Vegas Raiders. Williams will be the Raiders Running Backs Coach. — Mike G. (@mikegittens) February 17, 2024

This comes after Deshaun Foster decided to take the UCLA head coaching job instead of joining the Raiders. Williams played in the NFL for seven seasons and has been coaching at the college level since 2015. This will be his first NFL job.